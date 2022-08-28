Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 12.27pm
Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who was fatally injured during a training exercise at the Castlemartin range in Pembrokeshire (Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who was fatally injured during a training exercise at the Castlemartin range in Pembrokeshire (Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)

A soldier fatally injured during a training exercise in Wales is likely to have been mistaken for a firing target by a short-sighted colleague who was not wearing lenses at the time, a report has concluded.

Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, died at the Castlemartin range in Pembrokeshire on March 4 2021.

His wife Karyn and sons Declan and Connor described themselves as “heartbroken” following his death.

The shooter, referred to in an official and partly redacted report as Guardsman 1, had been prescribed corrective lenses but was not wearing them at the time.

The service inquiry report by the Defence Safety Authority said: “The panel assessed it likely that Gdsm 1 mistook Sgt Hillier for the SFT (switch fire target).

“The panel concluded that not wearing their prescribed corrective lenses significantly impacted Gdsm 1’s ability to identify, acquire and subsequently engage the correct target.

“The panel finds that Gdsm 1 not wearing their prescribed corrective lenses was a contributory factor.”

The report said the shooter, who had been in the Army for 18 months at the time of the incident, had previously tried to join the military but was told they were ineligible due to a “visual acuity” (VA).

The guardsman only met the minimum entry standards for the military when wearing corrective lenses, the report said.

It added that, without lenses, “to see the same level of detail as a normally sighted person, they would need to be three times closer if using both eyes (binocular vision), or six times closer using just their right eye”.

Sgt Hillier's wife and sons said they were
Sgt Hillier’s wife and sons said they were “absolutely heartbroken” by his death (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The report concluded that on the night of the incident, the shooter “was approximately 290 metres from the SFT where they should have been aiming their rifle”.

It added: “Given their uncorrected VA they would have seen this target in the same detail as someone with normal vision would have seen it at 1,740 metres.”

The report makes a series of recommendations including ensuring soldiers requiring corrective lenses know of their responsibility to wear them “for all safety-critical duties” and for an “assurance mechanism” to ensure they are wearing them “prior to live firing”.

A spokeswoman for the Army said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Sergeant Gavin Hillier at this sad time.

“We are supporting the ongoing investigation into the incident which is being led by Dyfed-Powys Police so it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Sgt Hillier had a “distinguished career”, the Ministry of Defence previously said, deploying on operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

His wife and sons said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and can’t express how proud we are of you.

“Our boys will continue to make you proud and you will forever live on through them.”

An inquest into Sgt Hillier’s death was opened at Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroner’s Court last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to members on a picket line (Joe Giddens/PA)
Labour needs to ‘get a spine’ and stand up for workers, Unite chief says
The number of people reaching the UK in small boats from France after navigating busy shipping lanes has increased steadily in recent years (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 25,000 for the year
Pat McFadden accused Boris Johnson of being out of touch with the public (Niall Carson/PA)
Shadow minister warns optimistic Johnson is out of touch with public
New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the…
Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion of Government offices in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals ‘new strategy’ to sell off £1.5bn of London offices
Rishi Sunak’s team has warned cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be ‘regressive’ and cost tens of billions of pounds amid reports Liz Truss is considering the move as a ‘nuclear’ option (Joe Giddens/PA)
Backlash from Sunak camp over reports Truss is considering 5% VAT cut
A Scottish Government building was fitted with a linked alarm system six months after the deadline, it has been revealed (John Stillwell/PA)
Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline
The Scottish Lib Dems have suggested proposals to tackle challenges in the classroom (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lib Dems reveal proposals to tackle challenges in Scotland’s classrooms
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history
Tony Hudgell had to have both his legs amputated in 2017 as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his birth parents (David Tett/PA)
Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother welcomes halting of boy’s father’s release from jail

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife