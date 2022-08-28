NHS Scotland’s ‘eye-watering’ bill for agency nurses topped £92m last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Scotland’s ‘eye-watering’ bill for agency nurses topped £92m last year

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 12.03am
The number of shifts worked by agency nurses amounted to 166,722 over the five years (Alamy/PA)
The number of shifts worked by agency nurses amounted to 166,722 over the five years (Alamy/PA)

NHS Scotland has spent more than £250 million on agency nurses over the last five years – with the bill for the last year alone having almost doubled.

Expenditure on locum agency nursing staff amounted to £92,295,816 in 2021-22, compared with a total of £47,627,338 the previous year.

The figures were revealed in answer to a freedom of information request from Scottish Labour, which showed the bill for agency nurses amounted to an “eye-watering” £258,616,766 over the period 2017-18 to 2021-22.

The number of shifts worked by agency nurses amounted to 166,722 over the five years, with 57,359 such shifts in 2021-22 alone – a rise of 192% from the previous year’s total of 19,616.

While the majority of health boards did not say the highest amount they had paid for someone to do a single shift, NHS Ayrshire and Arran revealed it had spent  £1,710.98 on one nursing shift, while NHS Lothian has paid up to £1,903.09 per shift.

Separate figures meanwhile showed the NHS had more than 6,200 nursing vacancies at the end of March.

Nurses are to be balloted on strike action, after rejecting the 5% pay rise offered by the Scottish Government.

The Royal College of Nursing Scotland is to ballot members on industrial action after more than 90% of its eligible members voted against accepting the pay offer.

Speaking about the cost of using agency staff, Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “This eye-watering bill to the public purse is the direct result of the SNP Government’s failure to support Scotland’s nurses.”

She added: “We are now facing an exodus of nurses from the NHS as a result of SNP mismanagement – and the people of Scotland are being expected to pick up the tab.

“This is no way to run our NHS and no way to look after the people of Scotland.

“That there are currently over 6,200 nursing and midwifery vacancies in Scotland is simply shocking and is an indictment on years of SNP failure.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie branded the cost as ‘eye-watering’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“With Scotland’s nurses forced to strike, (Health Secretary) Humza Yousaf must wake up to the problem and get around the table with the RCN and other unions.

“We cannot have the people of Scotland paying the price of SNP failure.” 

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Spend on agency nursing remains low, and is less than 1% of NHS spend.

“The use of temporary staff in an organisation as large and complex as NHS Scotland will always be required to ensure vital service provision during times of planned and unplanned absences such as annual, maternity and sick leave.

“The majority of these shifts are filled from the NHS Staff Bank, who are NHS staff, on NHS contracts at NHS rates of pay. We have over 35,000 nurses and 2,900 doctors registered through the NHS Staff Bank.”

