Former Tory minister Rory Stewart to head up international charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Former Tory minister Rory Stewart to head up international charity

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 12.04am
Rory Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rory Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former Tory minister and leadership hopeful Rory Stewart has taken a job at the helm of an international charity.

Mr Stewart, who put himself forward to be prime minister in the race won by Boris Johnson in 2019, has been appointed president of GiveDirectly, which seeks to help donors send money straight to the world’s poorest households.

The ex-international development secretary had stints in the army and diplomatic service prior to his career as an MP in Westminster.

He said he is “beyond excited” about the move to the non-profit.

“People have talked about ending poverty for decades – but GiveDirectly gives us the model that can deliver it,” he said.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson stripped Rory Stewart of the Tory whip in 2019 (Oli Scarff/PA)

“Unconditional cash transfers have been proven to deliver support to those that need it with unprecedented speed and scale, meaning we now have the opportunity to do something really historic.

“I am beyond excited to take on the role of president as we embark on this endeavour – at a time when climate change and the pandemic make global poverty more urgent than ever.”

Mr Stewart had the Tory whip removed by Mr Johnson for defying the Prime Minister by backing a move designed to block a no-deal Brexit in 2019.

He quit the party the following month and immediately launched a bid for the London mayoralty as an independent candidate but pulled out of the race after the vote was delayed to 2021, saying it was too difficult to sustain a campaign extended by the Covid pandemic.

He currently co-hosts a politics podcast with former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson
(Ben Mitchell/PA)
Navy carrier Prince of Wales limping back to shore after breaking down
Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Trade union chief defends Keir Starmer’s support of workers
Humza Yousaf visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf
The High Street in Canterbury, Kent, as a new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Store closures at five-year low due to post-pandemic demand, report reveals
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says
The Agriculture Bill is expected in 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike
The Lady Justice statue atop the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey, London. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after it embarked for exercises in the US (Ben Mitchell/PA)
HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US

More from The Courier

The Lundin Links Hotel demolition cannot start yet.
Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition
0
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Rory Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme