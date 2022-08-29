HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 2.21am Updated: August 29 2022, 10.39am
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after it embarked for exercises in the US (Ben Mitchell/PA)
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after it embarked for exercises in the US (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after embarking for exercises in the US.

The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”

Festival goers at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common give Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales a colourful send-off
Revellers at Victorious music festival on Southsea Common waved the vessel off on Saturday (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The vessel’s departure had earlier been delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.

The Royal Navy was not able to offer any further details or confirm if the earlier technical issue was related to the mechanical problem.

Specialist website Navy Lookout has reported that the issue was caused by damage to the starboard propeller shaft although the MoD has not confirmed or commented on this.

The website says a photograph of the carrier leaving Portsmouth shows only a wake on the port side suggesting a problem with the other propeller shaft.

It states that, unless the problem can be resolved at sea enabling the warship to continue its journey to the US, it might need to go into dry dock at Rosyth, Scotland, early ahead of a planned inspection in 2023.

The £3 billion carrier had a colourful send-off as it departed on Saturday afternoon and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.

Pop favourites Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight deck to get a view of the festival.

The Nato flagship is sailing to undertake training exercises with the US Navy as well as the Royal Canadian Navy and United States Marine Corps.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth Naval Base
HMS Prince of Wales, shown returning to Portsmouth Naval Base after completing exercises off the Spanish Atlantic coast, will complete exercises off the US coast (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The programme is expected to include exercises with the F-35B Lightning jets.

A Royal Navy spokesman said on Saturday: “HMS Prince of Wales will cross the Atlantic with her task group, ready to push the boundaries of un-crewed technology and the tactics used by the UK’s two new Queen Elizabeth-class carriers.

“Along with notable port stops in New York, Halifax in Canada, and the Caribbean, the next three months will see the Prince of Wales task group work closely with US allies, operating F-35B jets and un-crewed systems which will define Royal Navy aviation of the future.

“With fleet flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth also set to deploy to the Mediterranean and Baltic this autumn at the heart of a potent Royal Navy task group, it will mean both UK aircraft carriers will be operating F-35B jets thousands of miles apart.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson
(Ben Mitchell/PA)
Navy carrier Prince of Wales limping back to shore after breaking down
Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Trade union chief defends Keir Starmer’s support of workers
Humza Yousaf visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf
The High Street in Canterbury, Kent, as a new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Store closures at five-year low due to post-pandemic demand, report reveals
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says
The Agriculture Bill is expected in 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike
The Lady Justice statue atop the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey, London. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?
The Liz Truss camp has said the Tory leadership frontrunner is leaning towards targeted support over extra help for all to ease the cost-of-living crisis, but maintained she is not “ruling anything out” at this stage (Jane Barlow/PA)
Truss ‘favours targeted help over support for all’ to ease cost-of-living crisis

More from The Courier

The Lundin Links Hotel demolition cannot start yet.
Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition
0
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after it embarked for exercises in the US (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme