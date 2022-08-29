Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 2.47am
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Criminal barristers in England and Wales are set to embark on a continuous strike after their row with the Government over pay intensified.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks and have voted in favour of an indefinite, uninterrupted strike.

The all-out strike effectively begins when the industrial action resumes on Tuesday, although the official start date is September 5, because the ongoing pattern of one-week-on, one-week-off walkouts is continuing in the meantime.

Barrister strike
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is on holiday in Surrey (James Manning/PA)

On Friday, when barristers had their last working day ahead of the escalating action, the CBA’s chairman, Jo Sidhu QC, had to apologise to the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, for missing a court hearing while taking part in the strike.

Mr Sidhu is representing a vulnerable man charged with murder at a trial due to start at the Old Bailey in October.

Last week Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of doing “absolutely nothing” to resolve industrial disputes as it emerged the Justice Secretary was on holiday as the results of the ballot were announced.

Dominic Raab was on leave with his family in Surrey until Thursday, although a spokeswoman said he was regularly in contact with Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials.

He has not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but junior ministers have met the group regularly.

The former foreign secretary came under fire in August last year for being on holiday in Crete during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted as a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Criminal defence barristers
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice during an earlier strike (PA)

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

Mr Raab accused barristers of “holding justice to ransom”, writing in the Daily Mail: “My message to the CBA is simple.

“We are increasing your pay. Now your actions are only harming victims, increasing the court backlog, and hampering our efforts to make our streets safer.

“The criminal justice system deserves better.”

But the Victims’ Commissioner for London, Claire Waxman, blamed Mr Raab’s “inaction” and said “the only ones responsible for holding ‘justice to ransom’ are those who have failed to fund a functioning justice system”, as she warned justice will “grind to a complete standstill” as a result of the strike, with thousands of victims affected.

