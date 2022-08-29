Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A consultation on the Scottish Government’s forthcoming Agriculture Bill has been launched.

It is hoped the Bill will make Scotland a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

The climate change plan from the Scottish Government aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2032.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We are supporting our farmers, crofters and land managers to produce more high quality and sustainable food, as well as ensuring our food system is more resilient.

“Public views are now being sought on high-quality food production, fair income for farmers and nature restoration and protecting biodiversity.

“The fact is that high-quality food production is very much part of meeting our net zero targets and dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We have ambitious targets and right across the agriculture sector we have the talent and skills to meet our aims.

“I would urge people from all walks of life to get involved and make their views known, these issues affect us all.”

Other proposals include plans to develop resilient and thriving rural and island communities, including financial support for rural development and the rural economy.

The Bill also looks at measures to modernise tenant farming, including providing tenants with the same opportunity to adapt to the future as the rest of Scottish agriculture, which would allow them to play their part in supporting biodiversity.

Fair work conditions, including the real living wage, for agriculture workers are also part of the plans.

Views are also being sought on making subsidy payments that establish minimum standards for animal health and welfare.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The consultation is open for responses until November.

It will include a series of online and in-person events to gather the views of stakeholders and the public.

The Bill is expected in 2023 to enable the delivery of the Scottish Government’s vision for agriculture.

Ruth Taylor, agriculture and land use policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “We can’t talk about Scotland’s future without speaking about agriculture and how it’s funded. Farmers and crofters are at the front line of climate change, and they also hold the solution as managers of the land.

“Currently over half a billion pounds of public money is spent on farming payments, but only a small pot of that funding is given to help restore and protect nature, and to reduce climate emissions.

“That’s why we believe changing how the Scottish Government pays farmers is essential if we’re to meet our climate targets.

“We hope that throughout this consultation process the Scottish Government listens to and learns from those who are already taking steps to farm in more nature-friendly ways.”

Scottish Tory rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said there was “still a real lack of detail” in the proposals, adding that the Scottish Government “still cannot release themselves from the shackles of EU policy”.

She added: “The SNP-Green Government have a real cheek to talk about supporting resilient and thriving rural and island communities.

“It is them who have ignored the needs of these communities year after year by failing to deliver lifeline ferries, delaying superfast broadband connections and centralising services away from rural areas.”

The Scottish Government should, Ms Hamilton said, focus on “delivering a Bill that is fully focused on meeting the unique needs of Scotland’s farmers and agricultural sector”.