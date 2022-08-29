Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 11.05am
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Boris Johnson could try to force his way back into office, a former Conservative Cabinet minister has predicted.

Rory Stewart, who ran against Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019, likened the outgoing Prime Minister to former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and ex-US president Donald Trump, who are plotting comebacks.

The former international development minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m afraid he has an extraordinary ego and he believes that he was badly treated.

Rory Stewart
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart predicts Boris Johnson will try to make a comeback (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He doesn’t see the reality which is that he was a terrible Prime Minister and that he lost his job because of deep flaws of character.

“And yes I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again.”

Mr Johnson was ousted by his own MPs after a slew of scandals and is set to be replaced at No 10 by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next week.

Mr Stewart also told The Guardian: “I think he is dangerous and there are people out there who want him to come back…

“He’s going to be hovering around, hoping for a populist return.”

Mr Johnson could reportedly take another shot at the leadership if his successor, widely expected to be Ms Truss, is brought down by the cost-of-living crisis.

One obstacle could be the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs over Downing Street lockdown parties, but some of his allies have already denounced the probe as a “witch hunt”.

Mr Stewart, a long-time critic of Mr Johnson, quit the Conservative Party in 2019 after losing the whip for voting to block a no-deal Brexit.

He has been appointed president of the GiveDirectly international aid charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson
(Ben Mitchell/PA)
Navy carrier Prince of Wales limping back to shore after breaking down
Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Trade union chief defends Keir Starmer’s support of workers
Humza Yousaf visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf
The High Street in Canterbury, Kent, as a new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Store closures at five-year low due to post-pandemic demand, report reveals
The Agriculture Bill is expected in 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike
The Lady Justice statue atop the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey, London. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after it embarked for exercises in the US (Ben Mitchell/PA)
HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US
The Liz Truss camp has said the Tory leadership frontrunner is leaning towards targeted support over extra help for all to ease the cost-of-living crisis, but maintained she is not “ruling anything out” at this stage (Jane Barlow/PA)
Truss ‘favours targeted help over support for all’ to ease cost-of-living crisis

More from The Courier

The Lundin Links Hotel demolition cannot start yet.
Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition
0
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme