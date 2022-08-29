NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 3.09pm
Humza Yousaf visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The NHS will face a “really challenging” winter, the Health Secretary has said, with the cost-of-living crisis adding to the usual pressures experienced by the health service.

Humza Yousaf said health boards were being asked to factor rising energy prices into their budgets as well as prepare for the impact of winter illnesses like flu.

On Monday, he visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to mark one year of the Scottish Trauma Network operating.

He spoke to clinicians and patient Sandy Baptie from East Lothian.

The 66-year-old was injured after being hit by a car while out cycling and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Humza Yousaf visits Royal Infirmary Of Edinburgh
The Health Secretart met patient Sandy Baptie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Yousaf said he would soon be updating MSPs on winter contingency plans for the NHS.

He said: “Even with those plans in place, it’s going to be a really challenging winter

“Not just for the usual slips, trips and falls, Covid, we may well see a flu season come back.

“But frankly, the cost-of-living crisis is also a public health crisis too.”

Asked if high energy prices would squeeze NHS budgets for care, he said the UK Government should take “meaningful action” to reduce costs.

Mr Yousaf said: “We’re asking our health boards to factor that into the cost of providing care, particularly with an eye to winter.

“But immediate action by the UK Government could make a big, big difference.”

Asked if the Scottish Government would provide its own support if Westminster did not, he said: “We’ll certainly look at that of course, but the Scottish Government budget is extremely challenging.”

Earlier this month, the Royal College of Nursing union balloted members for strike action after rejecting a 5% pay offer.

Mr Yousaf said he would soon be speaking to staff representatives about the pay offer, adding: “I can completely understand from their perspective, why they want to push the government further, given the high cost of energy and fuel and the cost-of-living crisis.

“But also I hope they understand the really challenging fiscal position that we’re in too.”

