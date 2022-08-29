Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 10.32pm
Liz Truss at a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss at a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liz Truss’s “flip-flopping” on support for families facing skyrocketing energy bills is causing them “unnecessary worry”, Labour has said.

The opposition accused the Tory leadership frontrunner and her rival Rishi Sunak of lacking a plan to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

As the race to replace Boris Johnson at No 10 enters its final week, neither candidate has spelled out exactly how they would further support households this winter.

Ms Truss has argued it is not “right” to announce her full plan before the contest is over or she has seen all the analysis being prepared in Whitehall.

Over the weekend, the Foreign Secretary’s team said she is leaning towards targeted support over help for all, but maintained she is not “ruling anything out”, while it was also reported she is considering slashing VAT by 5% across the board.

Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “The more different ideas spill out of the Tory leadership crisis the clearer it becomes that neither candidate has a plan to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is energy prices that are driving this crisis. It is energy prices that are driving people to despair as they worry how to make ends meet.

“This flip-flopping by Liz Truss, floating one policy idea after another, is causing the country unnecessary worry about their bills.

“That’s why Labour’s plan is focused squarely on the energy prices which are at the heart of this – with a fully costed proposal to freeze bills over the winter months.”

Mr McFadden published a list of 10 of Ms Truss’s contradictory statements, starting with her allies claiming her apparent rejection of “handouts” in favour of tax cuts had been misinterpreted earlier this month.

The Foreign Secretary’s team was on Sunday forced to clarify that she “isn’t ruling anything out” after the BBC reported that she had “ruled out” direct support for every household to assist with soaring bills.

