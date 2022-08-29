Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 10.51pm
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scotland needs “a bit more confidence” in its approach to independence, Brian Cox has said.

The Dundee-born actor spoke out on Monday as he appeared alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss his new book, The Lion Of Dundee, at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Ms Sturgeon described Mr Cox as a “New Labour luvvie” when she first became aware of his political views, before adding he had since “made the journey” to becoming an SNP supporter.

Reflecting on how he came to support the party and Scottish independence, Cox said: “I did the voice of Labour for 1997, and I was very passionate about socialism – I am a socialist, essentially, I’m a socialist.

“So I was really, really pleased to be part of that and we got the biggest majority ever. And then systematically we blew it. Big time.

“Then, finally, Iraq was the thing that really did me in, and Tony Blair’s hubris over Iraq I just thought was awful.

“And I felt that the country, the million-man march, it was kind of ignored, and I just thought ‘there’s something amiss’.

“And then when the referendum was looming up in 2014, I realised that there was no… social democracy was missing.

“And the only place that social democracy seemed to be present was back in my home country.

“My country has to be free. We have to be free. We have to be our own person.

“Anybody who comes here sees the difference between the north and the south.

“It’s so evident now, and Scotland has never been more ripe for it.

“The only thing is, I just wish the people of Scotland would have a bit more confidence.”

An independent Scotland “shouldn’t be about personalities”, he went on.

“It should be about country first, not politics. Country first, and democracy.”

