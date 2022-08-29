East Midlands could receive new powers in first of its kind devolution deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

East Midlands could receive new powers in first of its kind devolution deal

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.02am
Nottingham City Centre, Market Square (PA)
Nottingham City Centre, Market Square (PA)

The East Midlands could receive new powers to improve transport, control education budgeting and build homes in a first of its kind devolution deal if the Government’s Levelling Up Bill passes.

The initiative, announced by The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Tuesday, would see a Mayoral Combined County Authority in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and the election of a mayor.

The holder of the new role would be responsible for delivering local priorities including education, infrastructure and home building, backed by a £38 million per year investment fund, totalling £1.14 billion over 30 years.

Boris Johnson resignation
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said the East Midlands has the potential to “lead Britain’s economy of the future” (Beresford Hodge/PA)

The mayor would be granted compulsory purchase powers, the ability to designate mayoral development areas and establish Mayoral Development Corporations, similar to those seen in parts of London, to promote growth and build new homes.

The Mayoral Combined County Authority would have control over an adult education budget and the ability to increase control over transport infrastructure.

However, the new devolution model is dependent on parliamentary approval of the Government’s flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and necessary secondary legislation, as well as a public consultation.

The Bill this week drew criticism from a group of cross-party MPs on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee who said it lacks detail and does “little to reassure” that levelling up is “more than a slogan”.

Despite the criticism at the relatively early stage in the passage of the Bill, an election for the role of mayor is expected to take place in 2024.

Announcing the deal on Tuesday, Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said: “The East Midlands is renowned for its economic dynamism and it has the potential to lead Britain’s economy of the future.

“For a long time I have believed that the East Midlands should have the powers and devolved budgets that other areas in Britain have been benefitting from and I am thrilled to be able to bring that about in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“I am impressed by the way councils in the region have come together to agree the first deal of this kind in the country, which will benefit residents in all of the great cities, towns and villages across the area of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.”

“Taking decisions out of Whitehall and putting them back in the hands of local people is foundational to levelling up and this deal does that.”

The new East Midlands Combined County Authority would be granted control of over £17 million of additional funding for the building of new homes on brownfield land in 2024/25, subject to sufficient eligible projects for funding being identified.

A further £18 million has been agreed to support housing priorities and drive towards carbon neutrality in the area.

In a joint statement, Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, Chris Poulter, leader of Derby City Council, and David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said the deal was “fantastic news”.

They said: “As leaders, we have all fought for a fairer share for our cities and counties, and a bigger voice for our area, to give us the clout and the influence we deserve, and to help us live up to our full potential.

“This deal would help make that a reality, creating more and better jobs through greater investment in our area, with increased economic growth, better transport, housing, skills training, and an enhanced greener environment, as we move towards being carbon neutral.

“These are what we all want to see, and we will work together for the common good of the East Midlands.

“We haven’t always had the same level of funding or influence as other areas, which has held us back. This is a golden opportunity to change that and put the power to do so in our own hands.

“There is a lot still to be agreed, and this is the beginning of the journey, not the end. We’re determined to build on this deal over time, as other areas have done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Annual GDP growth in Scotland is expected to be 0.5% lower on average than the UK by 2072 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s GDP to grow more slowly than UK over 50 years, projections suggest
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists
Credit card borrowing increased at the fastest annual rate since 2005 in July, according to Bank of England figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People ‘turning to credit as painfully high bills eat into incomes’
The boss of St Austell Brewery has called for Government action to offset rocketing energy costs (Alamy/PA)
Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns
The unfortunately timed technical hitch prompted LBC’s Nick Ferrari to remark: ‘This is handy as you’re the broadband minister. You can’t hear me, can you? That is sensational and the picture’s frozen’ (PA)
Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband
More than half of people on the waiting lists were waiting longer than six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks
The quarterly crime statistics have been released (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fall in Covid-related offences sees overall crime figures drop
The number of people waiting more than 12 hours at Scotland’s emergency departments is at its highest level, figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E highest on record
Rishi Sunak is still battling for support as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stages, an ally said as Liz Truss faced criticism for pulling out of a major TV interview (PA)
Liz Truss snubs BBC as Tory leadership race enters final stages
NHS leaders have expressed concern about pressure in the health system (PA)
NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids