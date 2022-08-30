Fall in Covid-related offences sees overall crime figures drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Fall in Covid-related offences sees overall crime figures drop

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 10.32am
The quarterly crime statistics have been released (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The quarterly crime statistics have been released (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The fall in coronavirus-related crimes has meant Scotland’s overall yearly crime figures have decreased by 5%.

Police in Scotland recorded 285,974 crimes in the year ending June 2022, down from 300,747 crimes during the previous 12 months.

This was driven by a reduction of crimes under Covid-related legislation, which went from 20,146 to 96. All other recorded crimes collectively increased by 2%.

However, overall recorded crimes are lower than pre-pandemic levels during the year to June 2018.

Conservative leadership bid
Keith Brown said Scotland remained a safe place to live (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Scottish Government’s quarterly Recorded Crime in Scotland publication showed non-sexual crimes of violence were 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2021.

Sexual crimes were 7% higher than the previous year and crimes of dishonesty were 9% higher.

Antisocial offences were 2% lower than the previous year and 14% lower compared to the year before June 2018.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “We know that Scotland continues to be a safe place to live, where the vast majority of people do not experience crime.

“The latest figures today show recorded crime is at the lowest level seen since 1974, and down 43% since 2006-07.

“This is welcome as it means that every year there are thousands fewer victims in Scotland than there were 15 years ago.

“But there is more to be done. Continuing to reduce crime and the harm it causes both individuals and our society as a whole is central to our ambitious vision to reform our justice system.”

He continued: “While the police cleared up more sexual crimes in 2021-22 than ever before, like many other countries, Scotland continues to see growth in reported cases.

“Multiple factors lie behind the increase including a greater willingness of victims to come forward, more historical reporting, more online offending and the impact of new legislation.

“We also remain absolutely committed to supporting our hardworking police officers as recruitment bounces back from the Covid period and the necessary closure of the Tulliallan training college to ensure the safe policing of the Cop26 climate summit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Annual GDP growth in Scotland is expected to be 0.5% lower on average than the UK by 2072 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s GDP to grow more slowly than UK over 50 years, projections suggest
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists
Credit card borrowing increased at the fastest annual rate since 2005 in July, according to Bank of England figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People ‘turning to credit as painfully high bills eat into incomes’
The boss of St Austell Brewery has called for Government action to offset rocketing energy costs (Alamy/PA)
Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns
The unfortunately timed technical hitch prompted LBC’s Nick Ferrari to remark: ‘This is handy as you’re the broadband minister. You can’t hear me, can you? That is sensational and the picture’s frozen’ (PA)
Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband
More than half of people on the waiting lists were waiting longer than six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks
The number of people waiting more than 12 hours at Scotland’s emergency departments is at its highest level, figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E highest on record
Rishi Sunak is still battling for support as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stages, an ally said as Liz Truss faced criticism for pulling out of a major TV interview (PA)
Liz Truss snubs BBC as Tory leadership race enters final stages
NHS leaders have expressed concern about pressure in the health system (PA)
NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert
Bins have been overflowing on the streets of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Waste and cleansing services to resume in Edinburgh

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
0
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids