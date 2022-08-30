Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.10am Updated: August 30 2022, 11.20am
The boss of St Austell Brewery has called for Government action to offset rocketing energy costs (Alamy/PA)
A brewery boss has warned that sky-high energy bills could force some pubs to shut.

Small businesses are facing a crisis with soaring energy prices driving up operating costs and making it impossible for some owners to make a profit, Andrew Turner, chief operating officer of St Austell Brewery, told Sky News on Tuesday.

“Unlike consumers, there is no energy price cap for small businesses therefore we are seeing spiralling costs for our tenants, pubs, and breweries,” Mr Turner said.

“It is totally wiping out the profits they are making, which questions why on earth they would want to open their doors going forward.”

Mr Turner said that he had heard from one tenant who saw their energy bills increase by more than 400% last week.

Without any small business alternative to the consumer price cap, operators could face runaway energy costs as the price of gas continues to surge.

Mr Turner said that to avoid a potentially “catastrophic” situation, the Government needs to provide greater leadership and more support for the struggling sector.

“At the moment, it feels like we are sat in the ether, with no significant leader at the top to make decisions” he added.

“We need the Government to step forward to make decisions, to support our sector, and make sure such a cornerstone of UK business can get through this tough time.”

The boss added that the sector was able to rebuild after the damage caused by the pandemic, but that it was now facing another crisis that was completely out of its control.

The bosses of six of the UK’s biggest pub and brewing companies have signed an open letter to the Government urging it to act in order to avoid “real and serious irreversible” damage to the sector.

St Austell Brewery along with Greene King, JW Lees, Carlsberg Marston’s, Admiral Taverns and Drake & Morgan all sent the urgent warning.

A Government spokesperson said on Tuesday: “No government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy and other business costs, but we will continue to support the hospitality sector in navigating the months ahead.”

