John Swinney: Scottish Child Payment is vital in tackling cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.01pm
An estimated 104,000 youngsters already benefit from the Scottish Child Payment (Ian West/PA)
Extending the “game-changing” Scottish Child Payment benefit introduced by Holyrood ministers is a “vital part” of efforts to tackle the cost of living crisis, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister spoke out as Scottish Government figures showed since the payment, which goes to low income families, was introduced in February 2021, approximately £84 million has been paid out.

The £20 a week payments currently help an estimated 104,000 youngsters under the age of six.

But when the eligibility is expanded to all children under the age of 16, is its expected more than 400,000 youngsters will benefit.

John Swinney said extending the Scottish Child Payment was a ‘vital’ part of efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The scheme, which is not in place anywhere else in the UK,  will also increase payments to £25 a week by the end of this year.

The rise comes as households across the country are coming coming under pressure from increasing prices.

But Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government was “taking a number of urgent actions to address the current cost crisis”.

He added: “This includes efforts to maximise financial support to those most in need so that they get all the money they are entitled to.

“The ongoing work to extend eligibility for and increase the value of the Scottish Child Payment is a vital part of these efforts.”

The Deputy First Minister continued: “We created our game-changing, Scottish Child Payment to provide direct financial support to tackle child poverty.

“Every penny of support is absolutely vital at the moment, which is why we are using our devolved powers and resources to make a difference for as many households as we can.

“We doubled the payment to £20 in April and will increase it to £25 when we extend it to under-16s by the end of the year – a 150% rise in this important benefit which is one of five, family benefits we are now delivering.

“The Scottish Government want to support families during these difficult times.”

