Rise in sexual offences despite recorded crime at lowest level since 1974

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sexual crimes are on the increase despite recorded crime as a whole falling to its lowest level in almost 50 years, figures have shown.

Police in Scotland recorded 285,974 crimes in the year ending June 2022, down from 300,747 crimes during the previous 12 months.

This was driven by a reduction of crimes under Covid-related legislation, which went from 20,146 to 96. All other recorded crimes collectively increased by 2%.

The Scottish Government’s quarterly Recorded Crime in Scotland publication showed non-sexual crimes of violence were 9% higher compared with the year ending June 2021.

Keith Brown said Scotland remains a safe place to live (Lesley Martin/PA)

Sexual crimes were 7% higher than the previous year and crimes of dishonesty were 9% higher.

However, overall recorded crimes are lower than pre-pandemic levels during the year to June 2018.

Antisocial offences were 2% lower than the previous year and 14% lower compared with the year before June 2018.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “We know that Scotland continues to be a safe place to live, where the vast majority of people do not experience crime.

“The latest figures today show recorded crime is at the lowest level seen since 1974, and down 43% since 2006-07.

“This is welcome as it means that every year there are thousands fewer victims in Scotland than there were 15 years ago.

“But there is more to be done. Continuing to reduce crime and the harm it causes both individuals and our society as a whole is central to our ambitious vision to reform our justice system.”

He continued: “While the police cleared up more sexual crimes in 2021-22 than ever before, like many other countries, Scotland continues to see growth in reported cases.

“Multiple factors lie behind the increase including a greater willingness of victims to come forward, more historical reporting, more online offending and the impact of new legislation.

“We also remain absolutely committed to supporting our hardworking police officers as recruitment bounces back from the Covid period and the necessary closure of the Tulliallan training college to ensure the safe policing of the Cop26 climate summit.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Craig Hoy said the increase in violent and sexual crimes is “troubling”.

Mr Hoy suggested the Scottish Government is “presiding over a crime wave caused by their disastrous management of the justice system, which has led to record numbers of police retirements, criminals being wrongly released and court backlogs causing delays for victims seeking justice”.

He added: “Despite this, the SNP are set to make things even worse by slashing the future justice budget still further, meaning more criminals getting away with their crimes as there aren’t the resources to catch them.

“Keeping the public safe should be a top priority for the SNP government, but these startling statistics make clear it is not.”

Scottish Labour’s justice spokesperson Pauline McNeill said: “This terrifying leap in violent crime calls for urgent action, but instead the SNP are patting themselves on the back for a job well done.

“This stunning complacency is a gross insult to victims and shows they don’t grasp the scale of the challenge we face.

“We need a real plan to keep our communities safe and prevent violent and sexual crimes, but instead the SNP spin machine is in overdrive as they plough ahead with their dangerous plans to inflict real terms cuts to policing budgets.”

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Policing is relentless and these statistics underline the changing nature of community needs.

“Year on year comparisons in recorded crime continue to be affected by shifts during periods in which there were significant restrictions associated with coronavirus legislation.”

She added: “While homicides continue to be at the lowest level since comparable records began, overall, non-sexual crimes of violence have increased compared to the unique circumstances of 2020-21.

“Non-sexual crimes of violence have also increased compared to the last five years, driven by increases in common assault and in ‘other crimes’ such as threats and extortion.

“The increase can also be attributed in part to the emergence of crimes under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act, which came into effect in 2019 and accounts for 1800 cases during this period.

“Recorded sexual crimes continue to increase, as has been a long-term trend, and we wish to assure survivors they will be listened to and treated with dignity and respect when they come forward.

“The legacy of lockdown can also be seen in the ongoing reduction in housebreaking and shoplifting, which has increased year on year but is significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.”