More councils looking at ‘warm banks’ for residents amid rising energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More councils looking at ‘warm banks’ for residents amid rising energy bills

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 2.50pm
General view of the skyline of Birmingham. (Joe Giddens/PA)
General view of the skyline of Birmingham. (Joe Giddens/PA)

More councils have signalled using churches, community centres and libraries as so-called ‘warm banks’ for people unable to afford to heat their homes this winter.

Birmingham, which is England’s biggest council serving 1.14 million people, has become the latest announcing measures either providing or sign-posting the hubs, by pledging to “map out spaces across the city where people can go to keep warm”.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England, said while local authorities were doing “all they can”, ‘warm banks’ were “not alternatives” to providing householders with “adequate resources” to make heating their homes affordable.

The Government has said it will continue to “make sure that people have got the resources to heat their own home”.

It comes as the average householder’s yearly energy bill is set to rise from October to £3,549.

Other councils including Southend, in Essex, Sheffield, in Yorkshire, and several in Nottinghamshire have already started mulling similar plans for either setting up, supporting or highlighting the locations of ‘warm banks’.

Although the idea of such spaces is not new, their existence was brought to a wider audience by consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis, earlier this year.

In a tweet to to his 1.7 million followers in July, he said: “Can’t believe I’m writing this, but I wonder if this winter well need ‘warm banks’ the equivalent of ‘food banks’ where people who can’t afford heating are invited to spend their days at no cost with heating (eg libraries, public buildings)?”

Replying to Mr Lewis’s tweet, Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said the city was “actively organising a city-wide network of warm places – we call them “Welcoming Places” – for Bristol”.

Since then, it has also emerged councils across Scotland including Glasgow and Aberdeen have been considering setting up ‘warm banks’ by opening up public buildings, as first reported in the Daily Record.

Black Lives Matter protests
Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees. (Bristol City Council/PA)

Meanwhile in Birmingham, Cllr John Cotton, cabinet member at the Labour-run local authority, said: “Keeping warm will be a huge challenge for so many people, with the price of using domestic heating spiralling.

“We are going to work with partners to map out spaces across the city where people can go to keep warm.

“Whether that’s local community centres, places of worship or libraries, we want to help people to find places where they will be welcomed, free of charge.”

He added: “It should not be the case that people cannot afford to keep their homes warm, but that is the reality that we are facing here in Birmingham.”

Cllr Andrew Western, chair of the LGA’s resources board, said: “Councils and local partners will continue to do all they can to protect those on the lowest incomes against the rising costs of fuel, food, transport and other essentials.

“As we enter the forthcoming winter months, councils are taking practical steps to support people in their community who need it the most.

“These include the development of warm hubs in some areas as well other important initiatives that are aimed at both addressing immediate hardship and building longer-term financial resilience and wellbeing.”

He added: “Although councils are doing all they can to help residents, these schemes are not alternatives to ensuring people can afford to heat their homes through the winter months.

“The mainstream welfare system should ensure people have sufficient means to meet true living costs and councils and local partners need adequate resources to provide targeted and effective crisis support alongside services which increase opportunity and lift people out of poverty for good.”

Asked about plans for so-called ‘warm banks’ in libraries, community centres and art galleries, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) minister Matt Warman told LBC Radio: “Those are initiatives put forward by local councils that are for them.

“What the Government has to do and has done up to this point and will continue to do in the future is make sure that people have got the resources to heat their own homes.

“Those initiatives that are put forward, I think, will be welcome to some people. Of course they will be.

“But what the Government is doing and will continue to do is focusing on giving people the resources they need in their own homes, rather than having to leave them.”

He added: “Welcome though these initiatives might be for some people, they’re not going to be the only option.

“They shouldn’t be the only option… I’m confident that the package of help that’s there and the package of help… (from the next prime minister) will make real progress in that regard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will make a final push to win over Conservative Party members as the leadership hustings conclude on Wednesday (PA)
Truss and Sunak prepare to woo Tory members in final leadership hustings
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Before the invasion of Ukraine, around 60% of bitumen – a material used to repair roads across the UK – was sourced from Russia (PA)
Pothole repair bills soar with bitumen rationed
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Politicians see TV grillings as ‘all risk’, says BBC journalist after Truss snub
Port of Belfast sign at Belfast Harbour. Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director Paul Grant has spoken about the challenges posed by Brexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary of establishing operations in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Irish premier hopeful of early meeting with new UK prime minister
The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, is hosting Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)
Minister: Government will ‘maximise’ long-term options for Ukrainian refugees
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has extolled the benefits of the trade deal with Australia (Yui Mok/PA)
Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset (PA)
Johnson urges Britons to have ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to north Dorset (PA)
Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0