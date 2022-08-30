Minister: Government will ‘maximise’ long-term options for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister: Government will ‘maximise’ long-term options for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 4.07pm
The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, is hosting Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, is hosting Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government will “maximise all possible options” to ensure Ukrainians fleeing the war have long-term accommodation, a minister has said.

During a visit to a cruise ship housing up to 1,700 Ukrainians in Edinburgh, Neil Gray said the Government would ensure there was a better understanding of offers outside the central belt of Scotland.

On Tuesday, a cross-party delegation of MSPs went on board the MS Victoria cruise liner.

A similar arrangement is being made in Glasgow with another cruise liner, which will take on up to 1,800 people in September.

Freedom Ballet of Ukraine
A cross-party group visited the ship (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Gray, the Scottish Government minister with special responsibility for displaced Ukrainians, said he wanted to reassure those in other political parties that the MS Victoria was of the “highest standard”.

The Government’s super sponsor scheme was paused last month, with the minister saying a review was ongoing to ensure its long-term sustainability.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re working with our local authority partners, our partners across the third and private sector to ensure that where there are opportunities for long-term accommodation, that we’re utilising that as best as we possibly can.”

Saying he wanted to keep stays in short-term accommodation as short as possible, he continued: “We’re looking to better utilise that geographical spread and make sure that there is a better understanding of the opportunities that there are beyond the central belt of Scotland for people to re-establish their lives.

“And that’s part of the review process to ensure that we get that right and to ensure that we maximise all possible options in terms of long-term accommodation.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was one of the MSPs to visit the MS Victoria.

He said: “The boat is only currently half-full, and as such it’s quite spacious.

“There are teams of stakeholders: the company involved, the council and the third-sector volunteers; who are actually making it a very liveable space at the moment.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said a refugee had arrived to stay with his family (Scottish Parliament)

“But my anxiety is that this shouldn’t be a permanent solution.

“Getting into the winter months, it still has the potential to become a floating refugee camp.”

Those on board seemed “quite content”, he said, with the MSPs seeing good-quality food on offer and dedicated activities for children.

He called on the Scottish Government to speed up its process of connecting Ukrainians with hosts and to provide free travel.

Mr Cole-Hamilton also said his family had now taken a refugee into their own home as part of the sponsorship scheme.

He said: “We decided at the start of the war, when the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched, that we would like to offer up a part of our home to a Ukrainian refugee.

“And she arrived with us last night and obviously it’s early days, but it’s all going well so far and we’re looking forward to integrating her into our family and into the surrounding community.”

Green MSP Maggie Chapman was also part of the delegation which visited the MS Victoria.

She said the ship was “vast” and she was reassured about the refugees’ access to healthcare services.

There are 410 children on board, she said, and wifi internet is available.

She said: “The focus for us is getting people out of hotels or off ships into communities because that’s better for everybody.

“It’s better for people’s mental health, it makes it much easier for people to get jobs and all of that kind of thing.”

