Irish premier hopeful of early meeting with new UK prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Irish premier hopeful of early meeting with new UK prime minister

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 4.30pm
Port of Belfast sign at Belfast Harbour. Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director Paul Grant has spoken about the challenges posed by Brexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary of establishing operations in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Port of Belfast sign at Belfast Harbour. Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director Paul Grant has spoken about the challenges posed by Brexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary of establishing operations in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ireland’s premier expressed hope of an early meeting with the incoming UK prime minister as he signalled a desire to strengthen British Irish relations amid the ongoing impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheal Martin stressed the need for a political resolution that would ensure powersharing returns to Northern Ireland.

The DUP is currently blocking the formation of a devolved executive at Stormont in protest at the protocol, a set of post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created red tape on the movement of goods across the Irish Sea.

Ulster Canal restoration project
Taoiseach Micheal Martin on a visit to Co Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Relations between London, Dublin and Brussels remain strained over the protocol deal that the UK and EU agreed in 2019 as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The UK Government is putting legislation through Parliament that would empower ministers to unilaterally scrap the checks on Irish Sea trade the protocol has created.

It is a move that the EU claims would breach international law.

Mr Martin pledged to work with the incoming prime minister, be it Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, with the aim of securing a return to powersharing in Northern Ireland.

His comments came as Northern Ireland Office Minister of State Conor Burns completed two days of political engagements in Dublin.

Mr Burns has insisted “dialogue and friendship” can help in efforts to find solutions to the protocol dispute.

On a visit to Co Monaghan on Tuesday, Mr Martin was asked how he would engage with Boris Johnson’s successor.

“I think relationships are very important and I’ve always in my political life worked to build relationships with people,” he said.

“And the Irish British relationship is particularly important.”

The Taoiseach said the UK-Ireland relationship was a “key plank” of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

“So we will work with the new British prime minister and we will meet early and engage to work on the very strong issues between us, both bilaterally in the context of economics and so forth and, undoubtedly, in the context of the Good Friday Agreement and the need to have a restoration of the Assembly and Executive and also a strong British Irish relationship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will make a final push to win over Conservative Party members as the leadership hustings conclude on Wednesday (PA)
Truss and Sunak prepare to woo Tory members in final leadership hustings
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Before the invasion of Ukraine, around 60% of bitumen – a material used to repair roads across the UK – was sourced from Russia (PA)
Pothole repair bills soar with bitumen rationed
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Politicians see TV grillings as ‘all risk’, says BBC journalist after Truss snub
The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, is hosting Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)
Minister: Government will ‘maximise’ long-term options for Ukrainian refugees
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has extolled the benefits of the trade deal with Australia (Yui Mok/PA)
Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset (PA)
Johnson urges Britons to have ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead
General view of the skyline of Birmingham. (Joe Giddens/PA)
More councils looking at ‘warm banks’ for residents amid rising energy bills
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to north Dorset (PA)
Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0