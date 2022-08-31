Scotland’s GDP fell by 0.8% in June, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s GDP fell by 0.8% in June, figures show

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.10am Updated: August 31 2022, 12.02pm
GDP growth remained flat between April and June of this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
GDP growth remained flat between April and June of this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s onshore GDP fell by 0.8% in June, government estimates show.

Output had risen by 0.6% between April and May before the most recent downturn, leaving GDP 0.4% higher overall compared with the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

The services sector experienced no growth in June, according to the latest figures, while customer-facing services output fell by 0.6% and health, education and public services fell by 0.3%. All other sectors saw growth of 0.4%.

Compared with the previous month, output in the production, construction and agriculture sector fell by 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government estimated GDP did not grow at all in the second quarter of 2022, between April and June.

The government described the change between the first and second quarter of this year – falling from 1% growth to 0% – as a “sharp slowdown”.

The main reason for the downturn was given as a fall in health and social care work activity as a result of the end of the test, trace and vaccine programmes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said initial growth earlier in the year was being suppressed by “extremely challenging economic conditions” and he repeated calls for action from the UK Government.

“The First Minister has committed to a review of the Scottish Government’s budget to assess all opportunities to target additional resources towards households and businesses during the cost crisis and, in turn, support the economy.

“But there are also a number of responses needed urgently from the UK Government given their reserved powers.

“We have been in regular dialogue with business organisations and leaders and support their calls for measures related to energy prices, VAT reduction and staff shortages to be brought forward by UK ministers.

“Without these, Scotland’s and the UK’s economy, businesses and households will suffer as a result.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “We are facing unprecedented global challenges, but our economy showed huge resilience emerging from the pandemic and I feel sure we will come through these uncertain times too.

“Supporting families and businesses is our priority. A quarter of all UK households will receive £1,200 of direct help as part of our £37 billion package to assist the most vulnerable with the first cost-of-living payments already paid out to over seven million people.

“Our steps to support businesses include slashing fuel duty, reducing employer national insurance and freezing alcohol duty which helps pubs and our hospitality industry.

“All this is in addition to the Scottish Government receiving a record £41 billion per year settlement for the next three years.”

