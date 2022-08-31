More than 24,000 community orders breached as 7,000 sent to jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than 24,000 community orders breached as 7,000 sent to jail

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 11.00am Updated: August 31 2022, 4.13pm
A total of 24,181 community payback orders were breached between 2012-13 and 2020-21 (Danny Lawson/PA)
A total of 24,181 community payback orders were breached between 2012-13 and 2020-21 (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than 24,000 community payback orders (CPOs) have been breached in the past nine years, new figures show, with almost 7,000 people being sent to jail as a result.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives found that some 24,181 community payback orders were breached between 2012-13 and 2020-21.

Of those, 6,777 offenders had a custodial sentence imposed, while 6,562 were given another community payback order.

The figures described 6,317 breaches being met with an “other outcome”, the definition of which was not given, while 1,725 breaches were punished by the use of an “other penalty”, which was also not defined.

Some 1,390 breaches resulted in a fine, while the outcomes of 1,410 were not known.

Community payback orders are imposed by judges after someone is convicted of a crime, but fall short of imprisonment and can see an offender take on unpaid work or provide services.

The freedom of information request published by the Tories did not ask for the total number of CPOs given out during this time, but a report from Community Justice Scotland earlier this year published the number of total CPOs stretching back to 2016-17.

In 2016-17, some 19,200 CPOs were issued, 16.7% of which were breached, while 17.9% of the 17,882 orders in 2017-18 were breached.

Some 18.9% of the 16,468 orders issued in 2018-19 were breached, while 15.9% of those handed down in 2019-20 resulted in a breach.

In 2020-21, just 8,169 orders were given out, 13.3% of which were breached by offenders.

These figures mean 16.9% of orders made between 2016-17 and 2020-21 were violated.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the total figure is “eye-watering”.

He added: “These people have already been convicted of crimes, often very serious, but their punishment for a breach in the SNP’s soft-touch justice system is frequently an unspecified penalty which they have refused to give details of.

“Even worse, thousands of criminals’ punishment for breaching their community sentences is to be given yet another community order – with fewer than a third given a jail sentence. That makes a complete mockery of our justice system.

“The justice system must be more transparent, and the SNP could start by publishing the reasons these criminals were deemed to have breached their community sentence.

“The SNP’s justice system must take a tougher approach towards these criminals who breach the terms of their community sentences.

“Ministers should reverse their effective ban on short sentences, which is clearly contributing to the rise in offenders avoiding jail for such breaches.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “It is up to the independent sentencing judge to decide the most appropriate outcome where breach proceedings are heard, based on all of the circumstances of the case.

“Our firm focus remains on prevention, effective community interventions and rehabilitation, both in communities and a custody setting. Our evidence shows this is working with reconviction rates at one of the lowest levels since comparable records began.

“The latest figures show recorded crime is at the lowest level seen since 1974, and down 43% since 2006-07. This is welcome as it means that every year there are thousands fewer victims in Scotland than there were 15 years ago.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

The National Crime Agency is carrying out around 60 investigations into suspects using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)
National Crime Agency probing 60 cases of suspected people-smuggling
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove commits to staying on in Parliament amid resignation speculation
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
The NHS should focus on core priorities and cut bureaucracy, Health Secretary Steve Barclay is to say (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary: We need to simplify NHS national priorities
Health Secretary Steve Barclay will reportedly tell the NHS to scrap some of its targets and focus on cutting wait times for areas including ambulances, operations and GP appointments (James Manning/PA)
Steve Barclay ‘to tell NHS to scrap targets and focus on key areas’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sunak and Truss make final leadership pitches amid cost-of-living support hints
Children of armed forces personnel may need additional support for their mental health, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scottish Government urged to introduce pupil premium for armed forces children
A committee of MSPs has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Views sought on support for disabled children’s transition to adulthood

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Courier Gold Star award promo shot. Kids not to be named. Launch pics Picture shows; Courier Gold Star award promo shot. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 30/08/2022
Show someone they're special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite