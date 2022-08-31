Urgent action needed by Scottish Government to tackle climate crisis – report

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government must take immediate action to tackle the climate and cost-of-living crises, a new report said.

The Climate Emergency Response Group (CERG) said the consequences to communities in Scotland will be devastating if urgent steps are not taken.

Extreme weather conditions recently experienced in Scotland highlight the need for ministers to double down on the response to the climate emergency, according to industry experts.

CERG is made up of leaders from private, public and third sector organisations, including Scottish Water, Scottish Power and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which aim to influence the Scottish Government’s response to the climate emergency.

The Unlocking Scotland’s response to the climate emergency report includes a four-step action plan which recommends introducing a net zero test for policy and investment decisions.

It would involve a layered approach depending on the project and could include screening and assessments.

Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland, and steering group member of CERG, said: “Climate change is happening right here, right now.

“The recent record-breaking temperatures experienced in Scotland and the rest of the UK have given us a glimpse of what could be coming down the track if we don’t take urgent action now.

“The Scottish Government must ramp up the transition to a net-zero economy by ensuring all of its spending and policies meet the net-zero test, so we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change in the future.

“Decisions are made every day by the public sector which must support our response to the climate emergency, not lock us into a high carbon pathway.”

The report also recommends that the Scottish Government works with local authorities to “fill the gaps” in the climate emergency response, and could include new resources and funding to help.

Measures such as accelerating the shift to active, public and shared transport could go a long way in tackling the climate crisis, as the report also highlights the need for 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Farmers and crofters will also need additional support in transitioning to climate and nature friendly farming and the agriculture sector accounts for high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, the report says.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We welcome the Climate Emergency Response Group’s latest report and the constructive challenge they provide in how we meet our climate ambitions.

“Scotland has legislated for some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets and we are already more than halfway to net zero. We continue to decarbonise faster than the UK average and are leading the way in key delivery areas such as energy efficiency and tree planting.

“To help accelerate progress towards net zero, we will be publishing a draft updated Climate Change Plan next year, setting out the policies needed to keep pace with our targets.

“In the meantime, action like our £1.8 billion investment to cut energy bills and improve energy efficiency in our buildings, and free bus travel for under-22s, will help tackle climate change while meeting the needs of the people of Scotland.”