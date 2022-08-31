Keeping lavish Downing Street flat decor would be value for money – Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keeping lavish Downing Street flat decor would be value for money – Truss

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 9.58pm
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has suggested she would not replace the furniture in her Downing Street flat if elected prime minister.

The Tory leadership frontrunner said she believed in “value for money” when asked whether she would keep Boris Johnson’s No 11 Downing Street flat decor, which was reported to cost more than £200,000.

Her opponent Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, told Conservative members at the final leadership hustings in London that he would set a “clear direction” on ethics in Government if elected, following the multiple scandals that rocked Mr Johnson’s outgoing administration.

Asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari about the flat refurbishment, Ms Truss said: “All I can tell you is, first of all, I am from Yorkshire, so I do believe in value for money and not buying new things if you have already got things that are perfectly good to use.

“Secondly, I think with the in-tray of issues that you have outlined earlier, I don’t think I am going to have time to think about the wallpaper or flooring.”

A leaked invoice suggested the refurbishment of the No 11 flat cost more than £200,000 – far exceeding the £30,000 annual public grant afforded to the Prime Minister to spend on living quarters.

According to the document, items ordered by Mr Johnson for the flat included a £7,000 rug and 10 rolls of wallpaper costing £225 each, as well as a £3,675 drinks trolley, and two sofas worth more than £15,000.

Former independent ethics adviser Lord Geidt cleared Mr Johnson of breaching the Ministerial Code over the refurbishment after he settled the bill, originally paid for by the Conservative Party, out of his own pocket.

Mr Sunak sought to pitch himself as an ethical reformer of government at the final hustings in Wembley Arena and vowed to fill the post of ethics adviser left vacant by Lord Geidt’s resignation.

Mr Sunak said: “What I would say is when it comes to these ethical issues we can’t constantly be on the wrong side of them.

“The new leader has to set a clear direction from the top. I will reappoint an independent ethics adviser because I think that would send a strong signal that these things matter.”

Conservative former cabinet minister Michael Gove had earlier acted as the warm-up speaker for Mr Sunak and opted to praise Mr Johnson – someone he had asked to stand down as Prime Minister just a few weeks ago.

Mr Gove said he wanted to thank Mr Johnson, telling members: “Let us never forget, and let us make sure the country never forgets, he was the man who delivered Brexit, he was the man who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in the world, he was the man who stood resolute with Volodymyr Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine when others wobbled and shirked.

“So, on behalf of all of us, Boris, thank you for your service.”

