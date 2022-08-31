Johnson to make energy speech amid reports he will sign off Sizewell C project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Johnson to make energy speech amid reports he will sign off Sizewell C project

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson is to predict the UK will enjoy a future involving “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” energy, amid reports he will confirm the sign-off for a new nuclear power station.

The outgoing Prime Minister will deliver a speech on the country’s energy future on Thursday against the backdrop of soaring energy prices fuelling a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Johnson will seek to claim his Government has taken the decisions to help boost home-grown energy supplies and reduce exposure to international gas market and price spikes.

He is also widely expected to provide further assurances over the Sizewell C project in Suffolk before leaving office.

When asked if he will sign off Sizewell C in its entirety before he departs next week, Mr Johnson told reporters on Wednesday: “Sadly, you are going to have to wait and contain your excitement on that until later this week.”

The Financial Times reported confirmation is expected this week that the UK Government will take a 20% stake in the project in a bid to give confidence to investors about the country’s commitment to new nuclear power stations.

It added French state-owned EDF, the project developer, is set to take another 20% stake as part of efforts to remove a Chinese state-backed nuclear energy company from the project.

Whitehall sources last week confirmed the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of Sizewell C.

Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-£30 billion, with the Government’s stake costing up to £6 billion.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is tipped to be Liz Truss’s chancellor if she wins the Tory leadership race, is said to be “massively” on board with the plan.

But some within Ms Truss’s camp have raised concerns amid fears a decision by Mr Johnson could tie the hands of his successor.

Development consent for Sizewell C was given the go-ahead by Mr Kwarteng in July, but negotiations over the financial investment decision were ongoing.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Mr Johnson, in a speech on Thursday, will look to focus on the steps the Government has taken during his time in office.

In a sign Mr Johnson is trying to further press the case for his perceived legacy during his tenure in Downing Street, he is expected to say: “The situation we face today is deeply worrying, but this Government has already stepped in to help with billions of pounds in support.

“And our British Energy Security Strategy is not just about meeting demand today but many years hence.

“The big decisions this Government has made on our energy future will bequeath a United Kingdom where energy is cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil.

“A future where families and businesses are never again at the mercy of international markets or foreign despots.”

Shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband described the PM’s words as “hollow” and “an insult to millions of families facing an energy bill crisis”.

He added: “Whilst the oil and gas giants rake in record profits, Boris Johnson and his zombie government put their interests ahead of the British people.

“And one of the reasons bills are so high is the appalling legacy this government has on clean power. They blocked onshore wind, failed to deliver a warm homes plan to cut bills, and delayed on expanding solar and nuclear power.

“Boris Johnson leaves office with energy bills rocketing, our energy security weakened, and having totally failed to confront the climate crisis.”

The Stop Sizewell C campaign group has previously criticised “lame duck PM” Mr Johnson for pushing ahead with the project and wants his successor to ask for the decision to be looked at again.

It warns the project will not light a single lightbulb for at least a decade and taxpayers’ money can be better spent elsewhere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The NHF is calling on the Government to act urgently to ensure people on heat networks receive the same protection as customers on domestic energy supplies (PA)
400,000 households unprotected by energy price cap, NHF warns
The Resolution Foundation is warning of the worst squeeze on living standards in a century. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income
US senator Bernie Sanders speaking during a Save London Transport rally at TUC Congress House, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bernie Sanders backs RMT and striking UK workers in fight against ‘oligarchs’
Hundreds of thousands of black and minority ethnic employees could be at risk of racist treatment at discrimination at work, trade unions have warned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government must change law to prevent ‘disgraceful’ racism at work – TUC
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, right, with the United Kingdom’s Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi at the Treasury Department in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Yellen discusses Russia oil price cap as Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi visits US
Abrdn will exit the FTSE 100 (Abrdn/PA)
Fund manager Abrdn drops from FTSE 100 in reshuffle
The FTSE 100 Index slid lower on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Pound slide continues as energy and oil firms weigh on FTSE
Members of the Communication Workers Union demonstrate during a strike in Belfast city centre (Niall Carson/PA)
Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast
Evan Spiegel said the changes would allow the company to focus on ‘three strategic priorities’ of community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality (PA)
Snapchat’s parent company to cut staff by 20%
new openings tayside summer
The best of Tayside's summer 2022 food and drink openings
0

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0