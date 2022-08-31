Calls for Government to abandon Rwanda plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Calls for Government to abandon Rwanda plan

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.02am
The Government has been urged to abandon its plan to send migrants to Rwanda (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Government has been urged to abandon its plan to send migrants to Rwanda (Victoria Jones/PA)

Campaigners have called on the Government to abandon its plan to send migrants to Rwanda and free those awaiting removal from detention.

Charity Medical Justice claimed to have evidence of the “harm inflicted” on detainees who have been told they will be sent to the East African nation, arguing that their health and wellbeing has been “severely” affected by the policy.

In April Home Secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a “world-first agreement” with Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

But the first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid legal challenges.

Priti Patel visit to Rwanda
Priti Patel and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation Vincent Biruta signed a migration and economic development partnership in Kigali in April (Flora Thompson/PA)

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services Union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are questioning the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearing due to take place on Monday.

As it published a report on Thursday, Medical Justice said: “The policy is damaging in general for anyone, acutely so for such vulnerable torture and trafficking survivors who are already paying a high human cost even before any flights have taken off to Rwanda.

“The first removal flight to Rwanda was halted. Yet the health and wellbeing of those targeted has already been severely impacted.”

Director Emma Ginn said: “Medical Justice calls for the immediate and urgent release from indefinite immigration detention of all those targeted with removal for Rwanda, and for the policy to be abandoned.”

The charity said its doctors, who visit and assess the health of detainees in immigration removal centres, had “described the severe impact of the threat of removal to Rwanda on mental health”.

Medical Justice doctors found “extremely high rates of evidence of torture, trafficking and other vulnerabilities” in the group due to be removed, according to the findings.

The report said the prospect of removal is “exacerbating” detained people’s mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and causing them to experience “fear, confusion, uncertainty about their safety, and a loss of hope”.

For some it has “increased their risk of self-harm and suicide”.

The charity said it had been contacted by 51 people being held in immigration detention who have been told they could be sent to Rwanda, highlighting the cases of 36 in its report.

Out of 17 people Medical Justice doctors had conducted clinical assessments on, 14 had evidence of a history of torture and six had “indicators of trafficking”, while 15 had a “diagnosis or symptoms of PTSD”, it said.

The report added: “One is likely to have a psychotic disorder and lack capacity to even instruct his solicitor. One requires urgent investigations to rule out recurrence of a previous brain tumour.

“Some 11 people had suicidal thoughts in detention, including one who attempted suicide twice. Some were clinically considered to be at high risk of suicide if threatened with removal to Rwanda.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Medical Justice report features a number of inaccuracies and misrepresentations about the policy which we have previously addressed.

“We have been clear from the start that no one will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them, and our thorough assessment of Rwanda has found that it is a fundamentally safe and secure country, with a track record of supporting asylum seekers.

“Through this world-leading Migration Partnership, those arriving in the UK illegally via dangerous and unnecessary routes may be relocated to Rwanda to claim asylum and have the chance to rebuild their lives there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sunak and Truss make final leadership pitches amid cost-of-living support hints
Children of armed forces personnel may need additional support for their mental health, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scottish Government urged to introduce pupil premium for armed forces children
A committee of MSPs has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Views sought on support for disabled children’s transition to adulthood
The Resolution Foundation is warning of the worst squeeze on living standards in a century. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income
The study has been published by the Children’s Commissioner for England (Nick Ansell/PA)
Call to put family at centre of policy-making
Young people’s use of social media has been linked to greater isolation and waning support for democracy.
Waning support for democracy linked to social isolation – think tank
Craig Mackintosh was killed ‘in the line of duty’ while helping others in Ukraine, his sister said (PA)
British national killed in action while volunteering as medic in Ukraine
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
What were the key points as the Tory leadership hustings came to a close?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Johnson to make energy speech amid reports he will sign off Sizewell C project
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keeping lavish Downing Street flat decor would be value for money – Truss

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0