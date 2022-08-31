Views sought on support for disabled children’s transition to adulthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Views sought on support for disabled children’s transition to adulthood

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.04am
A committee of MSPs has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
A survey has been launched to gauge opinions on the support available for disabled children and young people as they transition into adulthood.

A Holyrood committee is inviting disabled children, their families and carers to have their say as they scrutinise a proposed Bill.

Pam Duncan-Glancy’s Bill would introduce more structured support for disabled children as they become adults.

The legislation would mandate councils to produce a plan for each disabled child and young person, as well as requiring the Scottish Government to have a minister responsible for improving their opportunities.

Work on the proposed Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) (Scotland) Bill was begun by Johann Lamont before the last Scottish Parliament election.

Sue Webber, convener of the Education, Children and Young People Committee, said: “A young person’s transition to adulthood is a critical stage in their lives and our committee wants to be sure that the right kind of support is available to help disabled children and young people as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

“We want to hear the views of disabled children and young people, their parents and their carers on these proposals.

“We’re particularly keen to understand more about how the support that is currently available is viewed.”

The survey will remain open until October 27.

