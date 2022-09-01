Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 8.40am
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said “no-one should be cut off” because they cannot afford their energy bills.

The Cabinet minister also pledged that the next Conservative government, due to take over from Boris Johnson’s administration after his resignation next Tuesday, will “go beyond” the support already committed and that options for future decisions are being worked on.

His remarks come as the Resolution Foundation has warned the next prime minister’s time in office looks set to be dominated by the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century.

Mr Zahawi, speaking to Sky News while on a visit to the US, was asked if he can guarantee that no-one will find themselves in a position where they are cut off because they cannot afford to pay their bills.

He said: “I’m working with the (energy) companies to make sure, and NGOs of course, to make sure those people who really are struggling get that help both financially… but the companies themselves have already started to write letters and emails to ask people if they are vulnerable, if they are feeling that they can’t pay, that they should contact their supplier, their companies.

“My pledge to your viewers is that we will deliver the £37 billion – so, that £1,200 to the most vulnerable eight million households, – but we’ll go beyond that because we know we need to, and we need to send a message to Mr (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that this strategy is not going to work.”

The Chancellor also conceded that “of course” the current level of support offered by the Government to deal with rising energy prices will not be enough, but said his team is looking at options for the next administration.

“There’s nothing off the table” in terms of options the Government is assessing for how to deal with rising energy prices, he said, but he also warned “there are no easy options”.

Asked how concerned he is that people are going to freeze this winter because they cannot afford to put their heating on, Mr Zahawi said: “I’m deeply concerned.

“Those people on pre-paid meters, that’s why I go back and say to you, my preference is targeting the help.”

A report from the Resolution Foundation warns that real household disposable incomes are on course to fall by 10% over this year and next, and that the number of people living in absolute poverty is set to rise by three million, to 14 million people in 2023-24, unless policy or economic forecasts change.

With real earnings falling at their fastest rate since 1997, the think tank also warns that, by the middle of next year, real pay growth since 2003 will be wiped out.

The 10% fall in mean disposable income by 2023-24 “is likely to be the worst for at least a century”, the report says, equivalent to £3,000 for the typical household.

And the “sharp rise” in the number of people in absolute poverty, projected at more than three million between 2021-22 and 2023-24, would be the worst two-year change on record, the report warns.

Lalitha Try, a researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said: “With high inflation likely to stay with us for much of next year, the outlook for living standards is, frankly, terrifying.

“Typical households are on course to see their real incomes fall by £3,000 over the next two years – the biggest squeeze in at least a century – while three million extra people could fall into absolute poverty.

“No responsible government could accept such an outlook, so radical policy action is required to address it.”

