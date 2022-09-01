Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.42am
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The founder of gas and electricity supplier Ovo Energy has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families.

Stephen Fitzpatrick has put forward a 10-point action plan to deal with the energy crisis, which would see support taper off for high earners using more electricity.

Under the plan, every household would get some help towards bills, but with low-income families being prioritised in a similar way to how the tax-free allowance works.

He is also urging the Government to bring forward support measures, saying the £400 help towards bills – and up to another £650 for those on qualifying benefits – should be made in full before Christmas.

Mr Fitzpatrick told the BBC that helping low-income families with energy bills “has to be the first order of business” for the next prime minister.

“If we don’t use every available moment over the next 12 weeks to solve this, we are going to see a winter like never before, with people going hungry and going cold and the NHS being overwhelmed by the health impacts of the energy crisis,” he said.

It comes after industry regulator Ofgem last week confirmed that energy bills for the 24 million British households on the price cap will rise by 80% in October from £1,971 to £3,549.

Further eye-watering increases in the cap are due in January and April.

The Resolution Foundation warned on Thursday that the next prime minister’s time in office looks set to be dominated by the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century.

Inflation is already running at 10.1% but the Bank of England has forecast that higher gas prices will push the Consumer Prices Index above 13% by the end of the year.

Citigroup warned last week that inflation could hit 18.6% in January, the highest in almost half a century, while some experts are even predicting it could surge past 20% in the UK as the energy crisis mounts.

The action proposed by Ovo – the UK’s third largest energy firm – also calls for the higher charges faced by pre-payment customers to be scrapped as it branded them a “poverty penalty”.

The group added that the standing charge, which customers pay regardless of their energy use, should be abolished, arguing that it is “the single biggest source of customer confusion on energy bills, and causes the greatest resentment”.

It also unveiled a £50 million support plan for its own 4.5 million customers, including debt repayment holidays for all prepayment meter customers, a 200% increase in emergency top-up credit for customers on a pre-payment meter, as well as free technology and services, such as smart thermostats and boiler checks.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “Important and difficult decisions need to be made quickly. Some of these will need to take immediate effect, some in the months and years ahead. But we must start now.

“At Ovo, we will continue to play an active role in proposing solutions, and putting our customers’ interests at the heart of the response.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy
0
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station in Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022.
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government at the end of July (Joe Giddens/PA)
2.7m households yet to receive £150 council tax rebate at end of July

More from The Courier

Greg James and Bella Mackie in Elie and St Andrews during their trip to Fife and Angus. Images: tailenderspod/Greg James Instagram.
DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0