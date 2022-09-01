Cost-of-living crisis ‘will cause long-term health issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cost-of-living crisis ‘will cause long-term health issues’

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 11.24am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Poorer households are already in “impossible positions” due to rising energy bills and soaring inflation, the head of Citizens Advice has warned.

Dame Clare Moriarty said things were already very difficult for households which have seen benefits and wages fail to keep pace with rising prices, which will become worse as energy bills increase in October.

She warned that long-term issues faced the country as a result of people unable to afford food or heating.

Dame Clare said Citizens Advice had been contacted by someone who was so concerned about energy costs she was considering abandoning the use of her chair lift, instead living on one floor of her home – but her bathroom and kitchen were on different levels.

Another client had a long-term condition but was “too frightened” to turn on their heating, while rising prices in shops meant food banks were dealing with people who had not eaten for more than 24 hours.

At an event organised by the Resolution Foundation think tank, she urged the new prime minister to act as soon as they entered No 10. Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will replace Boris Johnson on September 6.

“We’re seeing people with more problems and more complex problems, quite a lot of threatened homelessness at the moment,” she said.

“We’re seeing mental health issues, we’re seeing relationship breakdowns, we’re seeing domestic violence – a whole set of things which are not directly to do with people’s financial position but which are also very much related to it.

“We’re seeing people who are already in impossible situations. One of the local Citizens Advice (staff) talked about somebody who came in who has a chairlift, who is frightened to use the chairlift because of the amount of electricity it needs, so was therefore trying to work out whether she could live in either the top floor or the lower floor of a house, but the kitchen was on one floor and the bathroom was on another.

“People who are coming in and saying ‘even though I’ve got a chronic health condition and I need to keep warm, I’m going to sit in constant pain, because I’m too frightened to turn on the heating when the weather gets colder’.”

She warned: “People on lower incomes do not have the capacity to absorb what’s happening at the moment, let alone what’s coming in October.”

The energy price cap for domestic consumers is set to rise 80% in October, taking average annual bills from £1,971 to £3,549.

Dame Clare said the next prime minister will have to announce a support package that will “match the scale of the problem, we are talking about millions of people who are going to need help”.

“Whatever the Government comes up with, it’s got to be something that can be implemented quickly because already people will be seeing their direct debits go up from now – direct debits can go up ahead of the actual increase in the energy price cap.”

Warning of a long-term cost to the state if the problem was not addressed, she added: “We are building a huge health issue.

“Living in cold, damp, unheated houses is bad for your health. Not eating properly is bad for your health. Worrying about how you are going to cope is bad for your health.

“So there’s a whole set of things where we are storing up long-term issues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy
0
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station in Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022.
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government at the end of July (Joe Giddens/PA)
2.7m households yet to receive £150 council tax rebate at end of July

More from The Courier

Greg James and Bella Mackie in Elie and St Andrews during their trip to Fife and Angus. Images: tailenderspod/Greg James Instagram.
DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0