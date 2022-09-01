Children’s mental health at ‘breaking point’ due to cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Children’s mental health at ‘breaking point’ due to cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.48pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The cost of living is pushing children’s mental health to “breaking point”, according to a coalition of groups that provide specialist care.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) said inflation and soaring energy prices are replacing the pandemic as the primary cause of poor mental health among children and young people.

Members of the coalition have called for an urgent co-ordinated response by the Scottish and UK governments to address the crisis and avoid a potential “lost generation” of children.

They have also called for greatly increased investment in mental health services.

The SCSC highlighted that in the first three months of this year, 9,672 children and young people were referred to mental health services for treatment, a 22.4% increase from the same quarter last year.

A spokesman for the SCSC said: “Millions of our children and young are at breaking point, with stress and anxiety reaching alarming levels because of the effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Since the pandemic, referrals have increased and the cost-of-living crisis is only going to make it worse, creating a potential lost generation of vulnerable children and young people..

“If we don’t give young people the support they need, when they need it, the consequences can be catastrophic.

“By minimising the drivers of mental health problems – such as poverty – we can reduce the impact on services and we would urge the Scottish Government and UK Government to work together and address this.”

