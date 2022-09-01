Children’s mental health at ‘breaking point’ due to cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of living is pushing children’s mental health to “breaking point”, according to a coalition of groups that provide specialist care.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) said inflation and soaring energy prices are replacing the pandemic as the primary cause of poor mental health among children and young people.

Members of the coalition have called for an urgent co-ordinated response by the Scottish and UK governments to address the crisis and avoid a potential “lost generation” of children.

They have also called for greatly increased investment in mental health services.

The SCSC highlighted that in the first three months of this year, 9,672 children and young people were referred to mental health services for treatment, a 22.4% increase from the same quarter last year.

A spokesman for the SCSC said: “Millions of our children and young are at breaking point, with stress and anxiety reaching alarming levels because of the effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Since the pandemic, referrals have increased and the cost-of-living crisis is only going to make it worse, creating a potential lost generation of vulnerable children and young people..

“If we don’t give young people the support they need, when they need it, the consequences can be catastrophic.

“By minimising the drivers of mental health problems – such as poverty – we can reduce the impact on services and we would urge the Scottish Government and UK Government to work together and address this.”