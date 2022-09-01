Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 3.54pm Updated: September 1 2022, 9.32pm
Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)

Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister.

In his final policy speech before leaving office, Mr Johnson hit out at successive administrations’ “paralysis” over nuclear power and pledged the funding as part of a bid to move the Suffolk scheme forwards.

The new reactor at Sizewell is expected to be built by energy firm EDF though talks over funding continue.

Mr Johnson leaves office on Tuesday but said he is confident the deal will get “over the line” in the coming weeks.

“We need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C,” he said.

“That’s why we’re putting £700 million into the deal, just part of the £1.7 billion of Government funding available for developing a large-scale nuclear project to final investment stage – FID (final investment decision) – in this Parliament.

“In the course of the next few weeks, I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line.”

Mr Johnson said it would be “madness” not to go ahead with the project, which would “fix the energy needs, not just of this generation but of the next”.

Boris Johnson visit to East of England
Mr Johnson (centre) looks at plans for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project (Chris Radburn/PA)

Mr Johnson will hand power to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak following the Tory leadership contest.

He said: “I say to you, with the prophetic candour and clarity of one who is about to hand over the torch of office, I say go nuclear and go large and go with Sizewell C.”

Downing Street was unable to give further details about the funding announcement and EDF has not yet responded, with negotiations over the final arrangements for the project continuing.

The total cost of the Sizewell C project could be around £20 billion, according to reports.

It is not expected to begin generating electricity until the 2030s; the similar reactor at Hinkley Point C in Somerset began construction in 2016 and will not be online until 2027, although this is partly due to the impact of the pandemic.

Sizewell nuclear power stations.
(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson, in a speech at Sizewell, said there had been a “paralysis over British nuclear energy”, blaming successive governments for failing to invest in new reactors.

“Yes, nuclear always looks – when you begin – it always looks relatively expensive to build and to run,” he said.

“But look at what’s happening today, look at the results of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war (on Ukraine).

“It is certainly cheap by comparison with hydrocarbons today.”

If Hinkley Point C was operating now, “it would be cutting our national fuel bills by £3 billion”, Mr Johnson said.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This announcement is another important step toward starting construction at Sizewell C, cutting gas, cutting bills and creating stable, secure well-paid jobs for people up and down the country.”

GMB union national secretary Andy Prendergast said the funding for Sizewell C is a “belated step in the right direction” but “years of political failure to make the right decision on new nuclear means we are woefully unprepared for the energy crisis facing us today”.

Protesters gathered outside Sizewell as Mr Johnson spoke and the Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) group launched legal proceedings over the Government’s decision to give the project the green light despite concerns from planning inspectors.

Solicitor Rowan Smith, from law firm Leigh Day, said: “For such a locally and nationally important issue, it was vital that the Secretary of State properly assesses the environmental impacts of the project.

“However, TASC believes that fundamental legal errors were made, particularly in respect of water, alternatives to nuclear power, local wildlife and climate change.

Boris Johnson protesters
Protesters from the Stop Sizewell C and Together Against Sizewell C campaign groups protest outside as Boris Johnson visits (Gregg Brown/PA)

“We hope these arguments will now be fully scrutinised by the court.”

Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist Doug Parr said the money announced for Sizewell C “could insulate huge numbers of draughty homes and cut next year’s bills, instead of being thrown on to the slow-burning financial bonfire that is EDF to increase our bills for decades”.

Mr Johnson also highlighted the importance of offshore wind and appeared to take aim at supporters of fracking – such as Ms Truss.

He said: “I tell everybody who thinks ‘hydrocarbons are the only answer, we should get fracking’ and all that, offshore wind is now the cheapest form of electricity in this country.

“Offshore wind is nine times cheaper than gas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
What is Sizewell C and how will it be paid for?
The London markets slipped further and the pound dropped on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears
Some wind farm are making massive windfalls from the high price of gas (Ben Birchall/PA)
Why are wind farms making massive profits because gas prices have soared?
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail
Around 40% of the UK’s electricity comes from old subsidy arrangements (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, say trade bodies
Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
German airline Lufthansa has cancelled around 800 flights on Friday – including dozens serving the UK – due to a pilots’ strike (Bayne Stanley/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Dozens of UK flights cancelled due to strike by Lufthansa pilots
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0