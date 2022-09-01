Glasgow City Council to introduce paid miscarriage leave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasgow City Council has become the third local authority to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry.

The new support, agreed on Thursday, means workers who have a miscarriage will be entitled to the same two weeks’ bereavement leave as those who suffer stillbirth.

The paid leave will extend to the partners of those who miscarried.

Councillor Allan Casey said the new arrangements will allow staff to take the time to grieve without having to rely on annual leave, sick pay or unpaid leave if they are unable to return to work after their loss.

Mr Casey said: “I hope the decision today shows our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our employees and respects and acknowledges an extremely personal life event that, often, people still find hard to talk about.

“Any pregnancy loss can cause unimaginable grief and sadness and affects as many as one in four women.

“But having additional time and support to grieve without any potential financial burden or worry about your job will hopefully be some comfort during a very difficult time.

“Glasgow is now joining two other local authorities and 120 organisations across the UK who have signed up to The Miscarriage Association’s workplace pregnancy loss pledge and demonstrating their commitment to support employees following a miscarriage.”

The policy has been welcomed by the Miscarriage Association.

Deputy director Vicki Robinson said: “We very much welcome Glasgow City Council’s commitment to supporting its employees at what can be a very difficult, distressing and lonely time.

“By extending parental bereavement leave to staff experiencing a loss before 24 weeks, it not only gives women and their partners a period of paid leave, it’s also a clear acknowledgement that pregnancy loss can be felt as a bereavement, just like any other.

“Signing our pregnancy loss pledge goes a step further still, and commits to not only offering leave, but providing thoughtful and considerate support to staff, both while they are on leave and on their return to work.

“We know this approach can make a real difference to people who may be experiencing one of the worst times of their lives.”

The Scottish Government has previously committed to introducing three days’ paid leave for those working in the public sector and miscarry.

However, powers to introduce the measure are reserved to Westminster.

SNP MP Angela Crawley’s Private Member’s Bill, which calls on the UK Government to introduce paid miscarriage leave, has passed its second reading in the House of Commons.