Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 5.30pm Updated: September 1 2022, 8.10pm
Steve Barclay speaking about preparing for winter in his keynote speech (James Manning/PA)
Steve Barclay speaking about preparing for winter in his keynote speech (James Manning/PA)

Cutting ambulance waiting times will be the “number one priority” for the health service in England this winter, the Health Secretary said, as he took aim at NHS bureaucracy.

Steve Barclay claimed he wanted to “stimulate a conversation” about backroom staffing in the NHS as he set out its preparations for the winter.

In what could be his final speech as Health Secretary ahead of the new prime minister’s arrival, Mr Barclay described ambulance handover times as the “number one priority for the department and for NHS England” over the winter.

“You will have seen this is not just my number one priority but from the recent viral video with my heckler that this is also a wider priority as well,” he told a Policy Exchange event.

Mr Barclay was recently confronted by an angry member of the public during a visit to Moorfields Eye Hospital in central London, who highlighted how “people have died” while waiting for the emergency services.

The Health Secretary claimed that NHS data showed a “small number of trusts” accounted for “almost half of ambulance handover delays”.

He said a “new focus on operational performance underpinned by data” and “targeted work over the summer” was being used to deal with issues in these trusts.

A “lack of flow within our hospitals” was also highlighted as an area of concern, with Mr Barclay telling the audience: “We currently have over 12,000 beds occupied by patients who are medically fit to discharge.”

The Health Secretary also discussed longer-term priorities for the health service, claiming there were 53,000 staff in organisations across the NHS in England “where the majority are not providing direct patient care” on top of hospital and GP management.

He added: “My point is this is not just an issue of cost. It is also about effectiveness. Because too much management can be a distraction to the front line.

“Staff at the centre need to streamline the administrative burden of those on the front line and not risk adding to it.

“If we are to reprioritise back office costs to the front line, there needs to be more transparency.”

Steve Barclay speech
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he wanted to ‘stimulate a conversation’ about backroom staffing in the NHS (James Manning/PA)

Mr Barclay added he would publish a “digital map” of NHS staffing, telling the event: “It will stimulate, I hope, a conversation within the NHS about how priorities and resourcing is best aligned.”

Ahead of making the speech, the Health Secretary had been expected to suggest the slimming down of NHS priorities to deal with a difficult winter.

But he later told the PA news agency that asking the NHS to focus on core priorities would not mean downgrading areas such as cancer, mental health and maternity services.

“It’s about focusing on the big priorities which are set out in the NHS standards – that includes cancer, mental health, core areas like that,” Mr Barclay said.

He pointed to digitisation as an area where scalable projects should be prioritised.

“We have 20 pages of priorities on digitisation. I think … it’s far more important that we’ve picked those things that have most impact, such as wifi in hospitals, or the electronic patient record, which are things that are scalable and have a very big impact in driving efficiency within the NHS.”

Asked what the trade-offs would be, he said “there’s lots and lots of smaller things that the NHS has said that it’s prioritising” and that it would be up to local leaders to decide the top areas of focus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The MS Victoria is already housing hundreds of Ukrainians (Jane Barlow/PA)
Second chartered ship to house Ukrainian refugees arrives in Glasgow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on energy security at EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/ PA)
Stop Sizewell C protesters lined road as Boris Johnson visited nuclear site
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Saturday August 27, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
August migrant crossings were highest monthly total on record
EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
What is Sizewell C and how will it be paid for?
Some wind farm are making massive windfalls from the high price of gas (Ben Birchall/PA)
Why are wind farms making massive profits because gas prices have soared?
Some 273,290 UK-based 18-year-olds had been accepted on a higher education course in the UK as of Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Record number of UK students in clearing two weeks after A-level results
Glasgow City Council has become the third local authority to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry (Antonio Guillem/Alamy/PA)
Glasgow City Council to introduce paid miscarriage leave
Around 40% of the UK’s electricity comes from old subsidy arrangements (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, say trade bodies
Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0