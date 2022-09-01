Stop Sizewell C protesters lined road as Boris Johnson visited nuclear site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Stop Sizewell C protesters lined road as Boris Johnson visited nuclear site

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 6.20pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on energy security at EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/ PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on energy security at EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/ PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said dozens of Stop Sizewell C protesters, who gathered outside the nuclear site where he delivered his final policy speech before leaving office, were “wrong”.

But the executive director of the Stop Sizewell C campaign group described Mr Johnson’s promise of £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the new project as “just a gesture”, adding that his visit “may turn out to be the kiss of death for Sizewell C”.

The campaigners lined the road leading to the entrance to the Sizewell nuclear site in Suffolk as Mr Johnson was driven past in a black Range Rover on Thursday.

Protesters began to leave after learning that Mr Johnson was departing the site by helicopter, according to Alison Downes, executive director of Stop Sizewell C.

Alison Downes, of Stop Sizewell C, said Boris Johnson's visit to the site 'may turn out to be the kiss of death for Sizewell C'. (Sam Russell/ PA)
Alison Downes, of Stop Sizewell C, said Boris Johnson’s visit to the site ‘may turn out to be the kiss of death for Sizewell C’  (Sam Russell/ PA)

The 57-year-old, of Theberton, around four miles from Sizewell, said around 100 people turned out to show their opposition to the proposed new reactor.

Their placards read: “Boris’ last mistake”, “Nuclear disaster ahead” and “Wrong decision but it’s not too late”.

Speaking after Mr Johnson’s visit, Ms Downes said £700 million is “neither here nor there” in terms of the total cost of the Sizewell C project, which could be around £20 billion, according to reports.

“It’s not a big chunk of equity in the project; it’s too much to get the project to a final investment decision,” said Ms Downes.

Boris Johnson visit to East of England
Protesters from the Stop Sizewell C and Together Against Sizewell C campaign groups outside EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Gregg Brown/ PA)

“So it just seems to be a gesture to really nail the next government to a commitment to Sizewell C.

“But, actually, if I was EDF I’m not sure I would have wanted Boris Johnson to come here and give me his blessing today.

“Because I think the blessing of an outgoing Prime Minister who is known for a love of massive infrastructure projects, most of which have been consigned to the bin – I’m thinking garden bridge, the bridge to Northern Ireland, Boris island – and that’s exactly where Sizewell C belongs, so it may turn out to be the kiss of death for Sizewell C, to have him come here today.”

Mr Johnson acknowledged the protesters during his speech at Sizewell.

Boris Johnson visit to East of England
Mr Johnson said he thought the campaigners were ‘wrong’. (Gregg Brown/ PA)

He said: “It’s not even as though we have some cultural aversion to nuclear power.

“Looking at those nice protesters outside, it wasn’t kind of, ‘Atomkraft? Nein, danke!’

“It wasn’t some lefty thing.

“They seem to be objecting to the disruption.

“Pure nimbyism out there.”

Boris Johnson visit to East of England
Stop Sizewell C campaigners lined the road as Boris Johnson arrived to give a speech on energy security (Gregg Brown/ PA)

During a media question and answer session, he added: “I saw the protesters outside.

“I disagree with them.

“I think they’re wrong.

“I think that the disruption that they’re going to experience is going to be short and it will be worth it for the country.

“Think of those six million homes that are going to have electricity as a result of this incredible project.

“Think of the difference it will make to people in this country.”

Ms Downes said Mr Johnson “clearly knew nothing about the basis of our concerns”.

“We had banners saying, ‘We’ll all pay’, and that is the fact, for every single household in the UK is going to have to pay a nuclear tax on their bills in order to make Sizewell C financeable,” she said.

She added: “Our view of this project is it’s the wrong project.

“It’s too slow, costly, expensive and damaging and it’s in the wrong place.

“We’re in an area of outstanding natural beauty next to internationally protected RSPB Minsmere reserve and this is not the right place for a new nuclear power station.”

After making his speech, Mr Johnson toured the turbine hall of Sizewell B with executives from energy firm EDF before leaving the site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The MS Victoria is already housing hundreds of Ukrainians (Jane Barlow/PA)
Second chartered ship to house Ukrainian refugees arrives in Glasgow
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Saturday August 27, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
August migrant crossings were highest monthly total on record
EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
What is Sizewell C and how will it be paid for?
Steve Barclay speaking about preparing for winter in his keynote speech (James Manning/PA)
Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay
Some wind farm are making massive windfalls from the high price of gas (Ben Birchall/PA)
Why are wind farms making massive profits because gas prices have soared?
Some 273,290 UK-based 18-year-olds had been accepted on a higher education course in the UK as of Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Record number of UK students in clearing two weeks after A-level results
Glasgow City Council has become the third local authority to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry (Antonio Guillem/Alamy/PA)
Glasgow City Council to introduce paid miscarriage leave
Around 40% of the UK’s electricity comes from old subsidy arrangements (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, say trade bodies
Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0