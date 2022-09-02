New PM has fewer than 1,000 days before next general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

New PM has fewer than 1,000 days before next general election

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 2.48am
The last possible date for the next general election is January 23, 2025 (PA)
The last possible date for the next general election is January 23, 2025 (PA)

Whoever replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister on September 6 will have fewer than 1,000 days in office before they need to call a general election.

The last possible date for the nation to go the polls is January 23, 2025 – only 870 days into the new PM’s tenure.

But they will face their first test at the ballot box even sooner.

Local elections are due to take place in England and Northern Ireland in just over eight months’ time, on May 4, 2023.

Council seats will be up for grabs in most towns and cities – though not in London – along with dozens of smaller councils.

(PA Graphics)

A bigger set of elections are scheduled for May 2, 2024, including local councils in England and Wales plus mayoral contests in London, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Merseyside.

There is a chance the new prime minister will not want to wait until the last possible date to call a general election, particularly as it would mean campaigning during Christmas 2024 and through much of January 2025.

One alternative would be to hold the election on the same day as the 2024 local elections – though this would leave only 604 days between the new PM taking office and going to the polls.

Another option could be an election in early autumn 2024, after the prime minister has notched up two years in the job but before the clocks go back at the end of October.

Whatever the new PM decides to do, they will need to act fast in order for their decisions to leave an impression on voters before election day arrives.

