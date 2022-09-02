Tour on PM’s plane for officials blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tour on PM’s plane for officials blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money, Labour says

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 11.56am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Chris Radburn/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Chris Radburn/PA)

Labour has accused the Government of blatantly misusing taxpayers’ money after reports emerged that Whitehall officials took a £50,000 sightseeing tour of the UK on board the Prime Minister’s official plane.

It is understood a number of Foreign Office officials boarded the Government jet on Wednesday, and that “the usual catering” for a flight was available.

According to The Sun, the trip cost £50,000 and during the journey a “fancy meal with a selection of alcoholic drinks” was served.

Flightradar24’s data shows the plane took off from London Stansted Airport, headed to the Lake District and then further north on to the Sottish Borders, before returning.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry told the PA news agency: “This kind of blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money would be considered totally unacceptable at the best of times, but in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis our country is facing, those responsible should feel utterly ashamed.

“More than anything, it also shows that the culture of wasting public money and laughing about it behind our backs goes way beyond Boris Johnson, and will continue until we get rid of this whole wretched Government.”

A Government spokesman said the flight was necessary to comply with aviation law.

The Airbus is expected to take the new prime minister to Balmoral, Scotland, to be sworn in by the Queen next Tuesday.

Coronavirus – Wed Jun 3, 2020
Outside Departures at Stansted Airport, Essex (PA/Nick Ansell)

The spokesman said: “In order to comply with Airbus and aviation industry rules, the aircraft was legally bound to operate a maintenance flight before September 4 or face significant additional storage costs.”

Labour former minister Chris Bryant also criticised the trip, telling PA: “This Tory Government seems to have an infinite capacity to waste taxpayers’ money on partying and vanity projects.”

It is not the first time the aircraft, which is used for ministerial trips and for the Royal Family, attracted criticism.

The Airbus A321 is the second so-called “Brexit Jet” acquired by the Government alongside the PM’s primary plane, the RAF Voyager Vespina aircraft, which was repainted in the colours of the Union flag at a cost of £900,000.

The Government is leasing the £80 million plane, which was given the same paint job as RAF Voyager at an undisclosed cost.

The contract for the Airbus A321 said it “must be operated in a ‘Global Britain’ livery”, with an included stipulation saying it can only be used by the Government.

Boris Johnson visit to US
Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards RAF Voyager at Stansted Airport in 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Foreign Secretary and frontrunner to become the next prime minister Liz Truss was accused of a “grotesque misuse of taxpayers’ money” last year following reports she had chartered the jet to Australia.

The Independent reported the Foreign Secretary had opted for the private flight for her trip due to security concerns, although commercial flights were available.

A senior source told the newspaper it would have cost £500,000 to operate the A321.

According to the ministerial code, “ministers must ensure that they always make efficient and cost-effective travel arrangements”.

It says: “Non-scheduled flights may be authorised when a scheduled service is not available, or when it is essential to travel by air, but the requirements of official or Parliamentary business or security considerations preclude the journey being made by a scheduled service.”

The Prime Minister’s primary plane, RAF Voyager, an Airbus A330 jet, was repurposed for use by the UK Government in 2015, at a cost of £10 million.

It was first used to take former prime minister David Cameron to the Nato summit in Poland in July 2016.

At the time, the Government defended the expenditure, arguing it was cheaper than chartering flights and would save about £775,000 a year.

In 2018, Mr Johnson complained while foreign secretary that the RAF Voyager jet, which is shared by the Prime Minister, senior Cabinet members and the Royal Family, “never seems to be available”.

