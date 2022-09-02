New PM must deal with ‘toxic’ Westminster culture, says union chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New PM must deal with ‘toxic’ Westminster culture, says union chief

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.30pm
The new PM must deal with the toxic culture in Westminster, a union boss has said (Aaron Chown/PA)
The new PM must deal with the toxic culture in Westminster, a union boss has said (Aaron Chown/PA)

The new prime minister must deal with the “toxic” culture in Westminster, a public services union boss has said, after fresh allegations of sexual misconduct at the heart of Government emerged.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, a trade union representing civil servants and parliamentary staff, said he hopes that either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will address issues of inappropriate behaviour and sexual abuse in the corridors of power once they are sworn in as the new prime minister.

The call for a renewed focus on cleaning up Westminster comes after Sky News revealed the experiences of two women, who allege they had been assaulted by a Cabinet minister and groped by a No 10 aide.

Mr Clancy said: “Sophisticated employers have processes and procedures to ensure that the rights of victims, (and) those (who) are the subject of complaints, are properly handled.

Conservative leadership bid
Conservative leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have faced calls to clean up a ‘toxic’ culture in Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Now we have a new prime minister, potentially from Monday, and this is an opportunity to reset the culture and show the leadership that hasn’t been there in the past.

“And I’m hoping that the new prime minister will be able to clean this up and deal with a toxic culture.”

Mr Clancy suggested there was allowance of an “exceptionalism of Parliament”, but said the “highest standards” should apply to MPs and they should “show leadership to the country and to employers across the country”.

Conservative former minister John Redwood told broadcasters that sexual misconduct “should not happen” in Westminster.

“And there have to be proper complaints procedures, as there are, which should be followed rigorously and soundly, to get to the bottom of the truth of allegations,” he said.

On Thursday, Sky News reported that one woman had been “sexually assaulted by someone who is now a Cabinet minister”.

She added: “I was in my early 20s and didn’t really know how to deal with it.

“I was super drunk, he is feeding me more wine and I am already quite obviously tanked, but after a while I was like, ‘You know what? Would you mind if I just went to bed?’ So I went to bed, but obviously he didn’t leave me alone.”

A second woman said she was working at a Conservative event when she was groped, adding: “I turned around and this guy was just looking right at me.”

She complained and raised it again when the man was due to get a top job in No 10, but “nothing happened”.

Responding to the allegations about a Cabinet minister, a Government spokesman said: “We take allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and there are robust procedures in place to raise concerns. All ministerial appointments also follow established processes.”

On allegations that a No 10 aide groped a different woman, the spokesman said: “All prospective Government employees are subject to necessary checks and vetting. We do not comment on individuals.”

A Conservative spokesman said the party has an “established code of conduct and complaints procedure where people can report complaints in confidence”.

“We take any complaint seriously,” they added.

The allegations come as Boris Johnson is set to resign as Prime Minister.

His time in office was brought to an abrupt halt by how he handled accusations of inappropriate behaviour by Conservative former deputy chief whip, Christopher Pincher, after months of his administration being dogged by the Partygate scandal.

