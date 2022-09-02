Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.36pm Updated: September 2 2022, 1.06pm
Extinction Rebellion of protesters who have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber (Extinction Rebellion/PA)
Climate activists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber.

Extinction Rebellion said its supporters have launched a protest in Parliament in support of a “Citizens’ Assembly” to help deliver change.

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members hand in hand in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.

One read “Let the people decide” and the other said “Citizens’ Assembly now”.

The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”

Two protesters could also be seen with locks around their necks and connected to the front gates of the Houses of Parliament.

The Commons and Lords are currently in recess until Monday.

