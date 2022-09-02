Covid rates in Scotland continue downward slide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Scotland has continued its downward trajectory, new figures show.

The Covid infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that one in 55 people in Scotland had the virus in the week to August 23.

According to the ONS, the figure equates to 1.82% of the population, or 96,000 people.

The figure dropped substantially from one in 40 the week before.

The latest data from the #COVID19 Infection Survey show: ▪️ infections decreased across England, Wales and Scotland▪️ the trend in infections in Northern Ireland was uncertain ➡️ https://t.co/b8BoMvCGYO pic.twitter.com/dqHVw9l2fp — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 2, 2022

Of the four UK nations, Northern Ireland’s rate was the highest, with one in 50 people believed to have the virus during that time period.

The figure is one in 65 people in Wales and one in 60 in England.

Kara Steel, the senior statistician on the survey, said: “Today’s data shows infection levels continue to decrease across most of the UK, with the number of people with Covid-19 in England now estimated to be under one million for the first time since early June.

“Though there is an uncertain trend in Northern Ireland, it is too early to say if this marks the end of the recent decrease.

“We will monitor the data closely to understand the impact of schools returning across the UK.”