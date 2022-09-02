G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 3.10pm
The United Kingdom’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)
The United Kingdom’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)

Finance ministers from the G7, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, have agreed a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

The Chancellor has said he believes the move “will curtail Putin’s capacity to fund his war” in Ukraine.

It comes around six months after Vladimir Putin’s Russian army first invaded Ukraine.

In a joint statement, G7 ministers confirmed the price cap, which will be based on a range of technical inputs and will involve a price level which will be revisited as necessary.

The ministers added: “We aim to align implementation with the timeline of related measures within the EU’s sixth sanctions package.”

In a separate statement, Mr Zahawi said further action against Putin was a “personal priority as Chancellor”.

He said: “Since Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UK and our allies have imposed hugely damaging sanctions on the Kremlin war machine, pushing the Russian economy into a deep recession and putting the majority of Russia’s 640 billion dollars foreign exchange reserves beyond use.

“Following a productive meeting with Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, and together with our G7 partners, we have agreed to go further.

“We will curtail Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports by banning services, such as insurance and the provision of finance, to vessels carrying Russian oil above an agreed price cap.

“We are united against this barbaric aggression and will do all we can to support Ukraine as they fight for sovereignty, democracy and freedom.”

Despite declining oil volumes, Russia saw the value of oil sales jump by more than £600 million in June compared with the previous month due to rocketing prices as a result of the war.

