Second Battalion Irish Guards reactivated after 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Second Battalion Irish Guards reactivated after 75 years

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 3.20pm
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

An Army battalion that played a key role in both world wars has been reactivated in a bid to “counter threats to worldwide peace”.

The Second Battalion Irish Guards, which was disbanded 75 years ago, will see new soldiers hone their “discipline and skills” by performing ceremonial duties.

Eventually, they will be sent into the First Battalion – currently training Ukraine’s armed forces to respond to the Russian invasion – and dispatched on global operations.

“The army, of course, is adapting to the changing world,” Major Niall Hall, Regimental Adjutant of the Irish Guards, told the PA news agency.

“It needs to be fleet of foot and this is a great example of that happening.”

On Friday, the Second Battalion’s No 12 company – made up of soldiers as young as 18 – performed its first ceremonial duty with the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

“Things like this don’t happen often in the military,” said Ppr Jim Bell, one of the pipers to lead the group out of Westminster’s Wellington Barracks.

“I think it’s great that they’ve been raised because we get to carry their battle on us. And the men who fought and died within the Second Battalion will be remembered again.”

The battalion was formed during the First World War and first saw action at the Battle of Loos in the autumn of 1915.

Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of its early members was John Kipling, son of the poet Rudyard Kipling, who was killed at Loos when assaulting a German position.

It was suspended after the Armistice, reactivated a few months before the Second World War, before being disbanded again in 1947.

More than seven decades later, members of the battalion performed drills in front of Wellington Barracks as members of the public watched from Birdcage Walk.

The guardsmen, wearing bearskin with a signature blue plume, stood to attention as they were inspected by senior officers, who occasionally brushed down their scarlet tunics.

“We’ve been training all of this week to get it all squared, to get it all up to scratch for the lads,” Todd Yates, a 19-year-old guardsman, said.

The regiment’s mascot, a two-year-old Irish wolfhound known formally as Turlough Mor – nicknamed Seamus – drew particular interest from the crowd.

“Are you here because the dog is going to retire?” one puzzled onlooker asked reporters.

Irish Wolfhound Seamus with his handler Drummer Adam Walsh
Irish Wolfhound Seamus with his handler Drummer Adam Walsh (Aaron Chown/PA)

Seamus – “one of the personalities in the battalion”, according to his handler – led the company and Irish Guards band along Spur Road and through the gates of the Palace.

Skidding at times on the front courtyard’s red gravel, they took the place of the Coldstream Guards slightly after 11am.

Arranging itself in a semi-circle inside the main gate, the band drew applause from onlookers thronging the nearby streets with a performance of Only The Good Die Young.

The Second Battalion was reactivated under the Future Soldier programme, which resulted from the Government’s review of the armed forces last year.

“Future Soldier and a series of subsequent plans detail how the Army will amend its force structure to deal with a changed operating environment caused by, among other issues, the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” the army said in a statement.

“In this way, the Army will be more able to counter threats to worldwide peace and stability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Lord Pannick QC has claimed the Boris Johnson lying probe would be ruled ‘unlawful’ by courts (Aaron Chown/PA)
Court would find probe into whether Johnson lied ‘unlawful’, says Lord Pannick
The United Kingdom’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)
G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil
Network Rail said it expects its annual energy bill to exceed £1 billion for the first time (Clare Jackson/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Network Rail expects annual energy bill to exceed £1bn for first time
Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of Extinction Rebellion of protesters who have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber, as they call for a Citizen’s Assembly. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Extinction Rebellion)
Extinction Rebellion launches superglue protest in House of Commons chamber
The Office for National Statistics released the figures on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid rates in Scotland continue downward slide
Extinction Rebellion of protesters who have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber (Extinction Rebellion/PA)
Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber
The new PM must deal with the toxic culture in Westminster, a union boss has said (Aaron Chown/PA)
New PM must deal with ‘toxic’ Westminster culture, says union chief
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Chris Radburn/PA)
Tour on PM’s plane for officials blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money, Labour says
Small businesses are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New PM urged to deliver immediate ‘action plan’ to help businesses
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich (PA)
Liz Truss set for clear victory but by tighter than expected margin – pollster

More from The Courier

Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend
Dundee fly-tipping Baldovie Recycling Centre
Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes
0
A police officer on Lilybank Terrace on Friday.
Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Emma Murray. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 02/09/2022
Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Harris Academy.
Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered
0