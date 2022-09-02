More migrants arrive in Kent as Channel crossings resume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More migrants arrive in Kent as Channel crossings resume

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 5.34pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A baby dressed in pyjamas and wearing a life vest was carried to safety as migrants crossed the Channel to the UK for the first time this week.

Crossings resumed after a five-day hiatus amid breezy conditions at sea. In the calmer weather on Friday large numbers of people were seen being brought ashore in Dover, including several groups of men and another young boy wrapped in a blanket.

It comes as the Home Office said it had appointed an independent panel to oversee the plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
More people, including children, arrived in Dover on Friday after crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

August was the highest monthly total on record for crossings, after 8,644 made the journey on 189 boats in the 31-day period. Crossings took place on 21 of those days, according to PA news agency analysis of government figures.

That is the highest monthly total since current records began in 2018. Previously, it was 6,971, recorded in November 2021.

August 22 saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.

More than 25,000 people have made the crossing in 2022 so far, according to official Home Office figures and provisional data collected by the Ministry of Defence.

It is more than four months since Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled the Rwanda policy in a bid to deter people from crossing the Channel.

Since then, 19,775 people have arrived in the UK after making the trip.

On April 14, Ms Patel signed what she described as a “world-first” agreement with Rwanda, but the first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid legal challenges.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due to take place from Monday.

Campaigners have also called on the Government to abandon the plan and free those awaiting removal from detention.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover from a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Medical Justice said torture and trafficking victims are among those told they could be sent to the east African nation, according to assessments by its doctors.

The charity argued the health and wellbeing of the detainees have been “severely” affected by the policy and, for some, it has “increased their risk of self-harm and suicide”.

The Home Office has insisted “no-one will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them, and our thorough assessment of Rwanda has found that it is a fundamentally safe and secure country, with a track record of supporting asylum seekers”.

Eight “experts” in areas including human rights and asylum will sit on the panel to scrutinise the so-called Migration and Economic Development Partnership between the UK and Rwanda, the government department said.

They include former Australian immigration minister Alexander Downer, Marie Sylvie Kawera, who has been leading Rwanda’s National Commission for Human Rights since 2017, and top lawyer Harish Salve QC.

The group will be responsible for “reviewing and reporting on the delivery of the partnership” and monitoring the operation, with Ms Patel saying they will play a “key role in holding both Governments to account”.

Vincent Biruta, the Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, said the monitoring committee members were “experienced and highly committed individuals who will ensure that the programme is delivered to high standards”.

Any concerns will be raised “immediately” with a panel of senior government officials from both countries, the Home Office said.

