Fracking and cost-of-living believed to be first targets for Truss if PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Fracking and cost-of-living believed to be first targets for Truss if PM

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 11.06pm
Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speculation is growing about what the early days of a Liz Truss government might look like, with reports that as prime minister she could quickly move to lift the ban on fracking.

With only days left until the winner of the Tory leadership race is announced, Ms Truss remains the overwhelming favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.

Polling in the contest closed at 5pm on Friday, as the Conservative Party said that nearly 20,000 members attended the hustings and a total of 2.2 million people viewed a husting online.

If she is successful, it would mean Ms Truss entering Number 10 amid ever-growing concern about the energy crisis and increasing demands that the Government urgently intervenes to support households this winter.

And after a lengthy contest in which the Foreign Secretary clashed repeatedly with rival and former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss will also be under pressure to deliver on her campaign commitments.

According to a report in The Sun newspaper, Ms Truss would follow up on one of her policy promises by moving quickly to lift the ban on fracking.

The paper reports that lifting the effective ban on fracking could happen in the first few days of a Truss administration, and under her plans she would only allow fracking to happen with the backing from local communities.

The Telegraph also reports that Ms Truss is considering setting out how she would tackle the energy crisis to her new Cabinet within 24 hours of entering office.

The frontrunner has so far indicated that she would offer fresh support for households, but has given little detail about the form it might take.

In her final message on Friday she paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.

She said: “It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of the UK over the last six weeks.

“Our members make our party great and I would like to thank all the volunteers who have helped along the way.

“I believe in a brighter and better future for Britain. I have a bold plan that will grow our economy and deliver higher wages, more security for families and world-class public services.

“I’ll do this by cutting taxes, pushing through supply-side reform and slashing red tape that is holding businesses back.

“If I am elected prime minister, I will never let anyone talk us down and I will do everything in my power to make sure our great nation succeeds.”

Mr Sunak had said he was “humbled” by his engagement with the party faithful.

“This is a critical election for our country and for the future of the Conservative Party, as we eye a historic fifth term in government.

“We face huge challenges ahead, but also huge opportunities. I know what it takes to get through challenging times. I did it as chancellor and I will do it again as prime minister.”

Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson, marking the closure of voting in the Tory leadership race, paid tribute to the two candidates and party members.

“During my tour of 80 seats across the country, I have found our members in good voice and ready to take the fight to Labour and the Lib Dems, and win that historic fifth term at the next general election.

“Whatever the result come Monday, I know our party is ready to unite around a new leader and tackle the challenges we face as a country ahead.”

That call was echoed by Tory MPs on Friday, with several prominent members of the parliamentary party urging all sides to come together once the new leader is chosen.

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary who failed in his bid to become the next leader, tweeted: “Whatever the outcome, let’s unite, deliver and win.”

Penny Mordaunt, a one-time favourite in the race to make the final two in the contest, also tweeted: “Let’s give our new PM every support.”

Boris Johnson visit to East of England
Boris Johnson used one of his last speeches as PM to commit £700 million of Government investment for a new nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

But Ms Truss also faced fresh criticism going into Saturday, after the Guardian published a piece by a police chief who described some of her policies on law and order as “meaningless”.

Chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police Richard Lewis said that while some of her proposals might make “attractive headlines”, such ideas are “meaningless without further explanation from the Tory leadership hopeful”.

Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Lord Field made the intervention as the energy crisis continues (Victoria Jones/PA)
Energy crisis is ‘Dunkirk moment’ that shows privatisation has failed, peers say
The Government said it remains ‘committed’ to its goal of ending rough sleeping (Nick Ansell/PA)
More shelter beds and supported homes pledged in strategy to end rough sleeping
The Transport Secretary announced the fare cap on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bus fares in England to be capped at £2
Lord Pannick claimed the Privileges Committee is adopting an “unfair procedure” (Chris Radburn/PA)
Lord Pannick advice on ‘unlawful’ probe cost £130,000
EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said legislation on the NI Protocol was concerning the EU (Hollie Adams/PA)
Maros Sefcovic: Protocol Bill is damaging trust and respect with EU
Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of Extinction Rebellion of protesters who have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber, as they call for a Citizen’s Assembly. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Extinction Rebellion/PA)
Investigation launched after Extinction Rebellion activists’ Parliament protest
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)
Tory leadership timeline: Highlights of the race for No 10
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More migrants arrive in Kent as Channel crossings resume
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Voting closes in Tory leadership race after long summer of campaigning
Voting closes in the contest on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Truss and Sunak send final message to Tory voters ahead of polls closing

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road