Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 10.12am Updated: September 3 2022, 10.50am
Liz Truss is reportedly planning to review workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister (John Sibley/PA)
Liz Truss is reportedly planning to review workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister (John Sibley/PA)

Liz Truss has been urged to “come clean” over her plans for workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister, amid reports she is planning a post-Brexit shake-up of employment laws.

The Times reported on Saturday that the Foreign Secretary, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, is eyeing up a review of protections for workers.

The paper suggests the rules covering the 48-hour working week, adopted first as part of the EU working time directive, could be among the protections reviewed by a Truss administration in a bid to improve UK competitiveness.

Trades Union Congress general-secretary Frances O’Grady said Ms Truss should “come clean” about any such plans.

“Liz Truss’s number one priority should be to help families pay their bills this winter,” Ms O’Grady said.

“Threatening hard-won workers’ rights is the last thing the country and working people need.

Cost of living crisis
Frances O’Grady said Liz Truss must make her plans known (Yui Mok/PA)

“She must come clean about her plans.

“Holiday pay, equal pay for women and men, safe limits on working hours and parental leave are just a few of the rights underpinned by retained EU law. These are vital workplace protections and rights – not nice-to-haves.

“Leading Conservatives – including (Business Secretary) Kwasi Kwarteng – repeatedly promised to make Britain the best place in the world to work and to enhance workers’ rights. That promise now appears in tatters.

“Rather than dealing with the cost-of-living emergency, ministers seem more interested in attacking workers’ terms and conditions.”

Ms Truss will inherit a daunting set of challenges if she does defeat rival Rishi Sunak to become prime minister, with a worsening cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills threatening to cause widespread misery for households this winter.

She will also be under pressure to resolve ongoing strikes by criminal barristers and further walkouts by rail workers, as well as the threat of industrial action in other sectors this winter.

The Foreign Secretary was criticised previously during the leadership campaign after leaked audio revealed she had said British workers need to display “more graft”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the reported plan shows how “out of touch” the Government is, and she accused Ms Truss of wanting to take a “sledgehammer” to workers’ rights.

Ms Rayner said: “First the leaked recording showed how little she thinks of British workers, now she has shown her true colours with a plan that would rip up their rights and see workers who are already pushed to the brink during a cost-of-living crisis have their holidays reduced.

“She is out of touch and out of step with the public.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (PA)
Protocol Bill ‘testing and fraying’ British and Irish partnership – Taoiseach
Wes Streeting said the Conservatives will try to lose the next general election (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Tories ‘planning to lose’ next election, says top Labour MP
A young child in pyjamas was among the 221 people who made the crossing on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Baby and young boy among 221 people to cross Channel in small boats
Rishi Sunak has appeared to struggle to garner momentum among Tory grassroots members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sunak: The golden boy who lost his lustre among Tory members
Liam Fox arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (PA)
Senior Tory MP received donation from Covid testing firm
Liz Truss faced fresh criticism as the ballot to pick the UK’s next prime minister closed, with a police chief describing some of her policies on law and order as ‘meaningless’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liz Truss criticised by police chief as UK waits for leadership ballot results
Lord Field made the intervention as the energy crisis continues (Victoria Jones/PA)
Energy crisis is ‘Dunkirk moment’ that shows privatisation has failed, peers say
The Government said it remains ‘committed’ to its goal of ending rough sleeping (Nick Ansell/PA)
More shelter beds and supported homes pledged in strategy to end rough sleeping
The Transport Secretary announced the fare cap on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bus fares in England to be capped at £2
Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fracking and cost-of-living believed to be first targets for Truss if PM

More from The Courier

Ballindean Road protests kick off.
Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue