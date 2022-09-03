Protocol Bill ‘testing and fraying’ British and Irish partnership – Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Protocol Bill ‘testing and fraying’ British and Irish partnership – Taoiseach

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 12.22pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (PA)

Controversial legislation that would empower UK ministers to take unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol is “testing and fraying” the partnership between Britain and Ireland, the Irish premier has said.

Micheal Martin warned in a speech to the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford that the move risks “further instability” in Northern Ireland, saying it will damage key sectors of the economy.

The British Government is pushing forward its Bill to give ministers powers to scrap the checks on Irish Sea trade created by the post-Brexit protocol which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.

Mr Martin said the unilateral action on the protocol and the Troubles legacy legislation is at “odds with the spirit of partnership” of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach also said that Brexit has “fundamentally changed” the relationship between the UK and the EU.

“It is critical therefore that we find a way through this undeniably difficult phase to build better relationships,” Mr Martin added.

“Like all long-term relationships, there are times when we don’t understand each other as well, perhaps misunderstand each other’s actions and the resulting consequences, but ultimately we both want and need to make it work.

“Regrettably, unilateral action on the protocol and on legacy is at odds with the spirit of partnership that is needed to underpin the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is testing and fraying that partnership between us. It risks further instability in Northern Ireland and damage to key sectors of the economy.”

The Fianna Fail leader also noted that a new leader of the Conservative party and a new prime minister is to be confirmed on Monday.

Wishing Boris Johnson’s successor well in “challenging times”, Mr Martin said he wants to work with the next prime minister in an “open and constructive way”.

“I sincerely believe that the EU would respond positively to a serious and genuine signal from the new British prime minister that their priority is to reach an agreed outcome on the issues around implementation of the protocol,” he added.

Micheal Martin speaking to Boris Johnson at Twickenham Stadium ahead of a rugby match between their nations earlier this year
Micheal Martin speaking to Boris Johnson at Twickenham Stadium ahead of a rugby match between their nations earlier this year (Irish Government/PA)

“Brexit marked a fundamental change in the EU-UK relationship, and the type of Brexit chosen by the British Government has meant that the trading relationships on these islands have been fundamentally altered.

“That made finding a new set of arrangements – one that would not, and could not be, a return to the trading arrangements that operated before Brexit – absolutely imperative.

“I am deeply concerned about the British Government’s legislation which would unilaterally undo core elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Concerned by what it means for the partnership approach we want to see between the EU and the UK; concerned by the wider message it sends about a rules-based international order; and, most of all, concerned because it is neither in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland nor what they want.”

He also said the failure to form a devolved government in Northern Ireland was to the “detriment” of the public.

He described it as a denial of the mandate given to political parties in the May elections.

“What we are faced with is the decision of one political party not to participate in the Northern Ireland Executive, and by so doing, damaging the functioning of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement. It is unacceptable,” Mr Martin added.

“I have been completely consistent on this issue and expressed my views in the same terms when Sinn Fein withdrew from the Executive in 2017.

“When the Executive broke down on previous occasions the two Governments and the political parties worked together to resolve issues, make progress and restore the Institutions.

“That should be our approach now also, with issues regarding the Protocol addressed in parallel through EU-UK talks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Wes Streeting said the Conservatives will try to lose the next general election (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Tories ‘planning to lose’ next election, says top Labour MP
A young child in pyjamas was among the 221 people who made the crossing on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Baby and young boy among 221 people to cross Channel in small boats
Liz Truss is reportedly planning to review workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister (John Sibley/PA)
Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights
Rishi Sunak has appeared to struggle to garner momentum among Tory grassroots members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sunak: The golden boy who lost his lustre among Tory members
Liam Fox arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (PA)
Senior Tory MP received donation from Covid testing firm
Liz Truss faced fresh criticism as the ballot to pick the UK’s next prime minister closed, with a police chief describing some of her policies on law and order as ‘meaningless’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liz Truss criticised by police chief as UK waits for leadership ballot results
Lord Field made the intervention as the energy crisis continues (Victoria Jones/PA)
Energy crisis is ‘Dunkirk moment’ that shows privatisation has failed, peers say
The Government said it remains ‘committed’ to its goal of ending rough sleeping (Nick Ansell/PA)
More shelter beds and supported homes pledged in strategy to end rough sleeping
The Transport Secretary announced the fare cap on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bus fares in England to be capped at £2
Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fracking and cost-of-living believed to be first targets for Truss if PM

More from The Courier

Ballindean Road protests kick off.
Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue