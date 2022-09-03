Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 7.32pm Updated: September 3 2022, 8.19pm
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on “true friend” and ally Boris Johnson, as the prime minister enters his final few days in office.

In an indication of the esteem in which the Ukrainian president holds Mr Johnson, Mr Zelensky has written a piece in the Mail on Sunday and spoken to the Sunday Times about his gratitude to the outgoing British premier.

In both, Mr Zelensky also expresses his hope for future “close relations” with Mr Johnson’s successor, who could be in line for an invitation to visit Kyiv.

Mr Zelenksy told the Sunday Times that it would be a “priority” to extend an invitation to the next prime minister, while he also admitted that he was “concerned” when he heard Mr Johnson was resigning.

Boris Johnson visit to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

“When we learned that there would be a change of government, all of us were concerned,” he told the paper.

“Johnson was supporting us and a lot depends on the leader. The leader is the one who communicates. The leader is the one that mediates between a country and its people, and a leader has an impact upon society.”

Speaking about Mr Johnson’s successor, he said of that relationship: “I can only pray that it will be at the same level as I had with prime minister Johnson.”

In the Mail on Sunday, he paid tribute to UK solidarity with the country since the Russian invasion.

Mr Zelensky also used the article to thank Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, calling them “great leaders and friends of Ukraine”.

“At each and every meeting and conversation between us, Boris had one very good question: What else? What else do you need?

“It became our watchword, guaranteeing effective progress. Believe me, not many politicians are ready to do this.”

Mr Zelensky says that he believes “in the power of personal leadership”.

“I know it has not been an easy ride for Boris Johnson as he had to deal with many internal challenges. Prioritising support for Ukraine demanded a great courage and determination.”

He continues: “Last month, Ukraine celebrated the 31st anniversary of our independence.

“Again, Boris Johnson was with us, welcomed by ordinary Ukrainians.

“We even started to address him, warmly and humorously, as ‘Boris Johnsoniuk’ – a Ukrainian sounding surname if you put a stress on the last syllable – inspired by his Instagram account @borisjohnsonuk.”

Mr Johnson will leave office on Tuesday, after a summer-long leadership contest between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.

On Saturday he tweeted his thanks to Mr Zelensky for his “kind words”.

“UK support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering, and we’ll continue to support you against Putin’s war.

“Thank you for your friendship Volodymyr, you’re a hero, everybody loves you.”

The Foreign Secretary is widely tipped to become prime minister next week.

The Ukrainian president said he would welcome whoever the next prime minister is and would establish “close relations”.

“I sincerely hope that Boris’s legacy in this fight against Russian barbarism will be preserved.

“We will continue to fight on because we do not have any other option. It is our lives and our future at stake. And we still need the UK’s support and leadership.”

Mr Zelensky concludes by paying tribute to “my friend Boris”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska (Alamy/PA)

“The 19th century Ukrainian poet, Taras Shevchenko, called upon his people to keep fighting against Russians: ‘Fight and you will prevail’. Back then, we did not have powerful friends on our side,” he writes.

“This time I have no doubt that Ukraine will succeed. That together with the UK we will make our world a safer place. And that our nations will grow even closer. As true friends.

“Just like me and my friend, Boris.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with the BBC, to be broadcast on Sunday, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska says that while the rest of Europe has been pitched into an energy crisis, Ukraine is at the forefront of Russian attacks.

“I understand the situation is very tough. But let me recall that at the time of the Covid-19 epidemic, and it’s still with us, when there were price hikes, Ukraine was affected as well.

“The prices are going up in Ukraine as well. But in addition our people get killed.

“So when you start counting pennies on your bank account or in your pocket, we do the same and count our casualties,” she said.

Mrs Zelenska’s words echo one of the messages the outgoing prime minister has been stressing in his final days in office, amid grim warnings about soaring energy bills this winter for UK households.

During his final visit to Kyiv as prime minister last month, Mr Johnson said: “If we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”

The Ukrainian first lady, speaking to the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, also spoke about the video of a Ukrainian boy filmed crying crossing the border into Poland in March.

“I think that fathers and mothers watching this video could not but break into tears. I always place myself in their situation and I think that everyone – every human in the world should feel the same,” Mrs Zelenska said.

“That’s why we have to tell these stories, to show these stories, because these are the faces of a war.

“Not a number of bombs dropped, not the amount of money spent, human stories – and there are a thousand stories like that around.”

Mrs Zelenska also said that while she rarely sees her husband, they speak every day.

The BBC reports that she said she was “insulted” by any surprise that her husband could shift from TV actor to war leader.

“He’s the man I’ve always known. He wouldn’t do anything else.”

