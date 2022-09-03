Labour urges MSPs to use Holyrood return for Cost-Of-Living Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour urges MSPs to use Holyrood return for Cost-Of-Living Act

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 12.04am
The cost-of-living crisis has worsened with soaring inflation and energy costs (Danny Lawson/PA)
The cost-of-living crisis has worsened with soaring inflation and energy costs (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scottish Labour MSPs are urging the Scottish Government to drop the “summer of empty rhetoric” by introducing emergency legislation which tackles the cost-of-living crisis.

Holyrood will return from its summer recess on Tuesday and Neil Bibby, the party’s business spokesperson, is urging parliamentarians to back a Cost-Of-Living Act.

It comes as inflation hits 10.1% and is expected to soar further.

Meanwhile, the energy price cap has risen by 80% to £3,549.

The party intends to move a motion calling for parliamentary time to be set aside in the first week to introduce the emergency policy.

It would see a temporary rent freeze to protect tenants from rising prices and ban winter evictions to limit homelessness.

Labour also proposes changes to laws on debt, including fairer rules on earnings arrestment and bankruptcy fees.

Mr Bibby, Scottish Labour business spokesperson, said: “After a long summer of empty rhetoric from the SNP, this is a chance to take real action.

“We cannot ask people struggling to put food on the table to listen to a talking shop of empty ministerial statements and debates that go in circles.

“Scots expect their Parliament’s to be focused on the issues that matter and their governments to use every power they have – but both the SNP and the Tories are asleep at the wheel.

“We have a moral duty to act – every part must back these plans to use the powers we have here in Holyrood to freeze rent, ban winter evictions, and offer a lifeline to those snowed under with debt.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it remained the case “that most of the key policy levers are held by the UK Government, which needs to take urgent action.”

“We recognise the enormous pressures households are facing, which is why the First Minister has committed to an emergency budget review to assess all opportunities to target additional resources and respond to those pressures,” the spokesman said.

“Our Programme for Government next week will set out the Scottish Government’s priorities, including for the immediate challenges around the cost crisis.

“We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year that will contribute towards mitigating the increased costs crisis, including the provision of support unique to Scotland, such as the Scottish Child Payment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

P1 pupils take two tests – one in literacy and one in numeracy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dems criticise ministers over 280,000 P1 tests since Holyrood vote
Anyone found smoking within 15 metres of a hospital building faces a fixed penalty notice of £50 or a fine of up to £1,000 if the case goes to court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
New rule on smoking around hospital buildings to come into force
Sir Mark Rowley will take over as the Met’s new commissioner later this month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Met must learn from ‘appalling mistakes’, Patel warns new commissioner
Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer
Liz Truss is widely tipped to become the next prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss to make energy crisis central to early days as PM – reports
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has penned a final piece for the Sunday Express (Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race
Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 50/50 chance of keeping seat at next election, says Raab
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office
A removal van outside No 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
How the change of prime minister will unfold

More from The Courier

Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.
Sweet treats: Try Raymond Blanc's Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (13019796m) UK Prime Minister BORIS JOHNSON leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of the weekly Prime Ministerâs Questions session in the House of Commons amid resignations from his government. Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for PMQs amid resignations, London, England, United Kingdom - 06 Jul 2022
Fighter jets, holidays and parties: How did Boris actually spend his last weeks in…
Shaun Suttie is launching the first Fife lobster hatchery
Bid to launch Fife's first lobster hatchery to 'help Mother Nature'
0
Royal Oak Tree Services directors Jake and Callum Bedwell.
Angus tree surgery business to create 30 jobs in expansion
0
Aerial yoga classes for kids are flying in Dundee.
Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee
0
Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0