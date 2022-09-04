Labour wants early election so Tories can be ‘swept away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour wants early election so Tories can be ‘swept away’

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 12.06pm
Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour is ready for an election (PA)
Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour is ready for an election (PA)

Labour is on an “election footing” and wants the Conservative Government “swept away as soon as possible”, a shadow minister has said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds also said reports that some Tory MPs are plotting to help Boris Johnson mount a political comeback show the Tory party “has completely lost its way” after 12 years in office.

His remarks come as the UK awaits the announcement on Monday of the winner of the Tory leadership contest, with Liz Truss expected to beat Rishi Sunak in the race to Number 10.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, the shadow international trade secretary, told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: “We are absolutely on an election footing and I want to see this Government swept away as soon as possible.

“These are continuity candidates and part of the Conservative debate over the summer has been about all the problems caused by 12 years of Conservative rule.

“To sweep this Government away we need to have that general election, and we in Labour want to see that general election happen as soon as we possibly can so we can get on with the job of rebuilding our country’s economy and standing beside people in this acute cost-of-living crisis that looks like it’s only going to get worse in the months ahead.”

The Sunday Mirror’s front page carries a report that “around a dozen” Conservative MPs are allegedly planning to submit no-confidence letters in the presumed incoming prime minister, current Foreign Secretary Ms Truss.

It claims they hope to force a fresh leadership vote by Christmas so Mr Johnson might return to power.

On speculation of a comeback by Mr Johnson, Mr Thomas-Symonds added: “It really does show the depths to which the Conservative Party has sunk and the fact they are so tired after 12 years in office.

“They’ve just ousted a leader after his flagrant disregard for Covid rules, after he showed, time and again, it was one rule for him and another rule for the rest of the population.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be Britain’s next prime minister (PA)

“It really does show now the Conservative Party has completely lost its way if they are saying credibly that they want to get rid of one leader, then try to have a leadership contest with others, then try and bring the other leader back.”

Former Conservative chancellor Lord Hammond dismissed as “fantasy” the notion that Mr Johnson could mount a political comeback, warning him not to linger over the new government like a “malevolent shadow”.

He told the same programme that “Boris has not been a good Prime Minister”, adding: “He needs to let the new prime minister get on with his or her job and make it clear that he’s moved on as well.”

Elsewhere on the broadcast rounds, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said Ms Truss is “quite lightweight” and not “into detail”.

Ms Thornberry told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “She’s very thick-skinned.

“I think her weakest characteristic is that she just isn’t somebody who’s into detail, and in that way can be quite lightweight and can be caught out.”

