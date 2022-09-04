Lib Dems propose legislation to freeze energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Lib Dems propose legislation to freeze energy bills

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 12.42pm
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said his party will put forward a bill in Parliament aimed at freezing energy bills
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said his party will put forward a bill in Parliament aimed at freezing energy bills (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Liberal Democrats said they will propose legislation this week which would freeze energy bills by preventing the price cap rise due in October.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey accused the frontrunner in the Tory leadership election, Liz Truss, of “leaving people worried sick” by her “refusal to come clean on her plans” on how to support households with soaring energy bills.

The energy price cap is due to rise 80% in October, after the regulator, Ofgem, said the average household’s yearly bill can be raised from £1,971 to £3,549.

The Lib Dems said they would present a bill to Parliament this week that would prohibit Ofgem from increasing the cap above its current level.

The bill, which the party said could be presented on Tuesday, would also call on the Government to provide funding to energy providers to cover the cost shortfall, which would be paid for in part through expanding and backdating the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, the party said.

And proposals would see small businesses helped with their costs by providing grants worth 80% of their expected energy bill increase.

The Lib Dems said the measure could be funded by cancelling proposed tax cuts for banks.

Presentation bills are introduced without debate in the House of Commons, and the Liberal Democrats are unlikely to be able to force a vote on it in the immediate future.

Labour is pushing for a six-month freeze on energy bills at the current £1,971 price cap, also funded in part by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Ms Truss, who is tipped to take over as prime minister on Tuesday if she wins the Conservative leadership election against her rival Rishi Sunak, was asked about the idea of freezing energy bills on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Ms Truss said: “I’m not going to go into details of what a putative announcement would be before, because I think it would be wrong to do that.”

The leadership hopeful said that if she wins and takes over as prime minister she will make an announcement “within one week” about how “we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and of long-term supply”.

Ms Truss was pressed several times during the interview to say what kind of support she intends to provide if elected, but the Foreign Secretary would not be drawn.

“Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done.

“So, this is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them,” she said.

But the Lib Dem leader said Ms Truss is refusing to “come clean” on her plans.

Sir Ed said: “The country is facing a social catastrophe the likes of which we’ve not seen in decades.

“Liz Truss’ refusal to come clean on her plans is leaving people worried sick about how they will afford to heat their homes this winter.

“Liberal Democrats have drafted a bill to freeze energy bills, which could be brought in on day one by the new prime minister.

“Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak must make it their first act to cancel this eye-watering energy price rise, to save millions of families from being plunged into poverty.”

