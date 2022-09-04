Tributes paid to former Glasgow City Council Labour leader Malcolm Cunning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to former Glasgow City Council Labour leader Malcolm Cunning

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 5.25pm
Councillor Malcolm Cunning served as the Glasgow Labour group’s leader until earlier this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Councillor Malcolm Cunning served as the Glasgow Labour group’s leader until earlier this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former leader of Glasgow Labour, councillor Malcolm Cunning, has died following “a short time in hospital”.

Mr Cunning, 65, served as a councillor in the city for just under 20 years.

His death was announced by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Sunday.

He represented Labour for Linn Ward on Glasgow City Council and was the leader of Glasgow Labour from 2019 until earlier this year.

Mr Cunning was appointed as a bailie after his party came within one seat of defeating the SNP in Glasgow during the local government elections in May this year.

The Glasgow Labour group said they were “hugely shocked and saddened” at the news of his death on Sunday morning, and paid tribute to a “kind and decent man, with a passion for his family, history and education”.

Mr Sarwar said: “Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died.

“He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world.

“He loved Glasgow and he loved our party. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “very sad to hear this news”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the old Strathbungo ward in my constituency.

“He was a man deeply committed to his party but always courteous on the campaign trail. My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues.”

Former first minister Jack McConnell said: “I first campaigned with Malcolm Cunning over 40 years ago.

“He was always quietly committed, hard-working and very decent, intolerant of fools and passionate about social justice.

“Glasgow and Scottish Labour have lost a lovely man. Condolences to his family and many friends.”

