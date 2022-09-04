Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.51am
Labour has accused the Government of ‘failing children and families’ as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour has accused the Government of “failing children and families” as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power.

According to analysis from the opposition, the price of after-school childcare for primary age children has increased 1.5 times faster than other items such as food and clothing since 2010.

Labour says the average family is now spending more on after-school clubs than on their weekly food shop.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson warned the steep cost of after-school childcare, in addition to soaring food, fuel and housing costs, could force parents out of work and leave more and more children missing out on these activities and time with friends.

She called on the Government to match Labour’s recovery plan, which commits to breakfast and after-school clubs for all, supporting parents struggling to balance rising bills and prioritising children’s learning.

“As parents battle rising costs of living, soaring childcare costs are making life ever harder for families,” she said.

“For many the return to school simply means yet more bills for parents to pay.

“Labour has been clear for months – we would be supporting families and boosting children’s development now with breakfast and after-school clubs for every child, alongside our plan to freeze the energy price cap to save families £1,000 on their bills this winter.

Childcare funding
Labour says the average family is now spending more on after-school clubs than on their weekly food shop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Our zombie government is failing children and families. Labour’s plans would deliver the fresh start our country needs.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We recognise families with children are facing price rises due to global inflation and we are doing more to support households with over £37 billion to help those most in need through the Household Support Fund.

“We have invested over £4 billion in each of the past five years to support families with the cost of childcare and in July we announced plans to improve the cost, choice and availability of childcare that will benefit hundreds of thousands of parents across the country.”

